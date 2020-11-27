ASUU Agrees To Call Off Strike After Eight Months

The strike had crippled activities in public universities across Nigeria.

by SaharaReporters, New York Nov 27, 2020

The Academic Staff Union of Universities has agreed to call off its eight-month long strike.

The union leadership reached the consensus during a meeting with the government team led by the Minister of Labour and Employment,  Dr Chris Ngige, in Abuja, on Friday, PUNCH reports.

The decision comes after the Nigerian Government agreed to pay the striking lecturers N70bn and would be exempting them from the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System, which was one of ASUU’s major demands.

 

