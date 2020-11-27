BREAKING: Kidnappers Abduct Wife Of Ondo Governor's Chief Of Staff

The woman was kidnapped in the Owena area of Ondo State on Thursday night, community sources confirmed to SaharaReporters.

by Saharareporters, New York Nov 27, 2020

Wife of Mr Olugbenga Ale, Chief of Staff to Ondo State governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, has been abducted by suspected gunmen. 

Olugbenga Ale

This comes barely 24 hours after kidnappers murdered Oba Adegoke Isreal Adeusi, traditional ruler of Ifon in Ose Local Government Area of the state. 

One of the sources told SaharaReporters that Mrs Ale was on transit when the bandits abducted her.

He added that the gunmen ran into the bush after abducting the woman.  

"The woman was abducted at Owena along Ondo Road. 

"The case has been reported to the security agencies especially the Amotekun and army to comb everywhere and we are expecting a feedback soon."

An aide to Governor Akeredolu, who asked not to be named, also confirmed the incident, noting that it occurred late on Thursday. 

He said, "The governor is aware of the incident already and has also visited the house of the Chief of Staff at Alagbaka with plans to ensure the safe release of the woman. 

"He could not even present the 2021 budget before the state's House of Assembly and had to send one of his commissioners to do the presentation on his behalf due to the incident."

Tee-Leo Ikoro, spokesperson for the Ondo State Police Command, promised to get back when contacted by Sahara Reporters over the incident but had yet to do so as at the time of this report.

