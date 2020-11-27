BREAKING: Nigeria Police Force Won’t Allow Any Type Of #EndSARS Protest Again, Says IGP Adamu

Adamu disclosed this on Friday after he met with all Commissioners of Police in the country.

by SaharaReporters, New York Nov 27, 2020

The Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, has said that the force will not allow a repeat of the #EndSARS protest that rocked the country in October.

Adamu disclosed this on Friday after he met with all Commissioners of Police in the country.

IGP Mohammed Adamu

The IGP said the force was ready to face anyone, who organises or participates in such protests across the country.

He said, “Remember, even our constitution does not accept violent protests, so, those people that are planning to come up with another protest, if they’ve planned it to be a violent one, they should re-think, otherwise, we have prepared to face them.

“We will never allow this type of #EndSARS protests again. It was violent. Peaceful protest is allowed in our constitutions. When this process started peacefully, we provided security for them.

We were moving with them to make sure they were not molested by any group of people and it was going on well until it turned violent.

“When it turned violent, they then attacked the people that were even giving them protection. So, we shall never allow any violent protest in this country again. When you talk of peaceful protests, yes, it is allowed but violent protests, never!

“We’re to protect this country from hoodlums. We’re to protect this country from violence, and we want every Nigerian to work with us, to prevent what had happened as aftermath of the end of SARS in terms of destruction of public properties, loss of lives, businesses of individuals were crippled, corporate institutions were destroyed.”

 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

#EndSARS Group Writes NCC, Demands FoI Request On Blocked #EndSARS Website
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
CRIME Police Officer Rapes Teenager In Lagos, Threatens Suicide
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
CRIME Gunmen Kill Policeman In Ekiti, Abduct Chinese Expatriate
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
#EndSARS #ENDSARS: Lawyer Tells Lagos Judicial Panel To Summon Fashola For Discovering Camera At Lekki Toll Gate
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM Adamawa Joins SSANU’s Nationwide Strike, Demands Release Of N8billion
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Free Speech Prison Officials Bar Deji Adeyanju's Friends, Family From Visiting Him
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics Bank Documents Expose How Dangote Wired Funds To NPA’s Bala Usman During 2015 General Elections
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
United States of America Another Nigerian Man Shot Dead In United States
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Legal Court Sentences Nigerian Lawmaker To Prison Over Perjury
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
PhotoNews PHOTONEWS: Hisbah Conducts Door-to-door Search To Fish Out ‘Sinners’ In Kano
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Kidnappers Kill Monarch In Ondo State
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
United States of America Donald Trump Gives Condition To Vacate White House
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Education ASUU Agrees To Call Off Strike After Eight Months
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Insecurity Troops Foil Attempted Kidnap Of Passengers On Abuja-Kaduna Highway
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Insecurity Bandits Killed 76 People In Sokoto Community In One Day —Sultan
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Islam Hisbah Conducts Door-to-door Search To Fish Out ‘Sinners’ In Kano
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
CRIME Sex Worker Stabs Man To Death In Lagos Over Non-Payment
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Military Nigerian Army Promotes 81 Division Commander, Ahmed Taiwo, Who Claimed No Killing Occurred At Lekki Toll Gate Despite Evidence
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad