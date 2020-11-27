Hisbah Police Warns Radio Station To Stop Using 'Black Friday' For Sales Promo In Kano

'Black Friday' is a day usually designated by major stores around the world for discounted prices of items in order to attract wider patronage.

by Saharareporters, New York Nov 27, 2020

Kano State Hisbah Board has warned a radio station, Cool FM, demanding that its staff stop calling Friday 'Black Friday'.

According to a letter by the Islamic security outfit to the General Manager of the station, majority of Kano residents were Muslims and consider Friday ‘a holy day’. 

“I am directed to write and notify you that the office is in receipt of complaint for the conduct of Black Friday sales on 27th November, 2020 instant.

“Accordingly, we wish to express on the tagging of the Friday as ‘Black Friday’ and further inform you that the majority of the inhabitants of Kano State are Muslims that consider Friday as holy day. 

“In view of the forgoing, you are requested to stop calling the day as Black Friday with immediate effect and note that Hisbah corps will be around for surveillance purposes with a view to stopping immoral activities at the event as well as maintain peace, harmony and stability in the state,” the letter signed by one Abubakar Muhammad Ali on behalf of Hisbah Commandant reads. 

Hisbah recently made headlines for destroying 1,975,000 bottles of beer worth over N200m in Kano.

The agency established to enforce Sharia law in some states in Northern Nigeria, recently banned stylish haircuts, sagging of trousers and playing of music at social events by disk jockeys in Kano and Kebbi states.

The group also banned commercial motorcycle and tricycle riders from carrying two women at a time.

This is in addition to other unusual directives reeled out by the Islamic police.

Despite condemnation from Nigerians, the group has continued its push for Islamic agenda in the North.

Saharareporters, New York

