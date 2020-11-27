Lagos Warns Against Use Of Fireworks In Business Areas During Yuletide

by Saharareporters, New York Nov 27, 2020

The Lagos State Central Business District has warned residents against the indiscriminate use of fireworks within places of business in the state to avoid fire outbreaks as  Yuletide approaches.

Olugbenga Oyerinde, Special Adviser to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Central Business District, in a statement on Thursday said the law banning fireworks in the state was still in full force.

Oyerinde said that law enforcement officers would commence the arrest of those selling and lighting fireworks within the metropolis, PUNCH reports.

He said, “Some fireworks have the same sound as some of the guns criminals use and people cannot differentiate them. Also, there is a need to protect markets against fire incidents.

“Therefore, it is important to clamp down on the distribution and usage to help secure people and valuable property as the Christmas and New Year celebrations approach.”

He said the harmattan season could mean that sparks could ignite huge fire due to dry winds and cause the destruction of lives and properties.

