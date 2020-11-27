Nigerian Army Promotes 81 Division Commander, Ahmed Taiwo, Who Claimed No Killing Occurred At Lekki Toll Gate Despite Evidence

Despite video evidence that so many protesters were killed, Brigadier-General Taiwo, who has been representing the army at the sitting of the Judicial Panel of Inquiry set up by the Lagos State Government to unravel the mystery behind the incident, claimed no one was killed.

by Saharareporters, New York Nov 27, 2020

The Nigerian Army Council has approved the promotion of 421 senior officers from various ranks to the next higher rank.

Those promoted include 39 Brigadier-Generals to Major-Generals, 97 Colonels to Brigadier Generals, 105 Lieutenant-Colonels to Colonels and 180 Majors to Lieutenant-Colonels.

Among the Brigadier-Generals promoted to the rank of Major-General is Ahmed Ibrahim Taiwo, Commander of 81 Division of the Nigerian Army, the unit of the army that sent troops to Lekki Toll Gate in Lagos on the evening of October 20, 2020 to disperse peaceful protesters.

See Also Military REVEALED: Nigerian Army Commander, Brigadier-General Ahmed Ibrahim Taiwo, Who Claimed No Killing Occurred At Lekki Toll Gate Despite Evidence Is Son Of Late Colonel Behind Killing Of Over 700 Civilians In 1967 Asaba Massacre 0 Comments 4 Days Ago

Despite video evidence that so many protesters were killed, Brigadier-General Taiwo, who has been representing the army at the sitting of the Judicial Panel of Inquiry set up by the Lagos State Government to unravel the mystery behind the incident, claimed no one was killed.

He has also given at least seven inconsistent accounts of what truly transpired at the Lekki Toll Gate that fateful night.

The most recent of his narrative came last Saturday when Taiwo told the panel that soldiers deployed to the scene led by Col. S.O. Bello, Commanding Officer of 65 Battalion, and Brig.-Gen. F.O. Omata actually went there with live ammunition – a claim totally in contrast with his earlier position on the issue. 

He, however, said the live ammunition was for backup purpose and not used by soldiers deployed to the scene.

Taiwo is son of a former military governor of Kwara State, Colonel Ibrahim Taiwo, famous for the massacre of over 700 persons in Asaba, Delta State, during the Civil War.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Insecurity Troops Foil Attempted Kidnap Of Passengers On Abuja-Kaduna Highway
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Military REVEALED: Nigerian Army Commander, Brigadier-General Ahmed Ibrahim Taiwo, Who Claimed No Killing Occurred At Lekki Toll Gate Despite Evidence Is Son Of Late Colonel Behind Killing Of Over 700 Civilians In 1967 Asaba Massacre
0 Comments
4 Days Ago
#EndSARS Nigerian Army Spokesperson Reshares Article Calling Lekki Protesters Lawless, Bunch Of Cowards
0 Comments
4 Days Ago
#EndSARS REVEALED: Nigerian Soldiers Involved In Lekki Massacre Took Eight Bodies To Bonny Camp Clinic
0 Comments
1 Month Ago
Military Chief Of Army Staff Presents Three-bedroom Flat To Evicted 85-year-old Retired Soldier After SaharaReporters' Story
0 Comments
2 Months Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Colonel Yabaji Orders Renewed Hostility On Soldier Who Criticised Buratai
0 Comments
2 Months Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

United States of America Another Nigerian Man Shot Dead In United States
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Legal Court Sentences Nigerian Lawmaker To Prison Over Perjury
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Politics Bank Documents Expose How Dangote Wired Funds To NPA’s Bala Usman During 2015 General Elections
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Kidnappers Kill Monarch In Ondo State
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
PhotoNews PHOTONEWS: Hisbah Conducts Door-to-door Search To Fish Out ‘Sinners’ In Kano
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Free Speech Despite Video Evidence, Minister Of Information, Lai Mohammed, Denies Announcing N5m Hate Speech Fine
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Sex Worker Stabs Man To Death In Lagos Over Non-Payment
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Islam Hisbah Conducts Door-to-door Search To Fish Out ‘Sinners’ In Kano
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
United States of America Donald Trump Gives Condition To Vacate White House
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Education ASUU Agrees To Call Off Strike After Eight Months
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Insecurity Bandits Killed 76 People In Sokoto Community In One Day —Sultan
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
CRIME Police Officer Rapes Teenager In Lagos, Threatens Suicide
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad