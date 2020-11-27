Sex Worker Stabs Man To Death In Lagos Over Non-Payment

by Sahara Reporters Nov 27, 2020

The Lagos State Police Command has arrested a commercial sex worker, Dorothy Eze (not real names), for allegedly stabbing her client, identified only as Felix, to death in the Olodi Apapa area of the state.

SaharaReporters learned that an argument between Felix and Eze at the back of Phase II Hotel in the area over non-payment after sexual intercourse turned into a brawl.

The suspect allegedly got a kitchen knife and stabbed the victim in the stomach.

Some residents said it was unclear the amount that caused the dispute, adding that the duo knew each other.

The matter was reported at the Tolu Police Division by one of the residents.

“The incident happened around 12.10 am last Friday,” said Oluwole Kazeem, a resident of the area. “Felix lived on Mission Street, Tolu Olodi, Apapa. The lady was well known to him. She even came to his house to call him, and they went out together. It was at the back of the Phase II Hotel that a fight ensued between them.

“It was possible that they had gone into the hotel and had an affair which led to a misunderstanding. But we learnt that around noon, the girl stabbed him, and he was thereafter rushed to a private hospital on Bale Street where he later died.”

According to a police report obtained by SaharaReporters, the suspect has been detained while police operatives have visited the private hospital and evacuated the corpse.

“At about 5 pm, the victim died at the hospital,” the police said. “The lady was thereafter arrested and detained. She has been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department, Yaba, while further investigation is ongoing.”

Police sources said an autopsy would also be conducted on Felix before his corpse would be released to his family for burial.

