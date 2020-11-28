Nigerian Soldiers Assault, Arrest Voice Of America Journalist For Interviewing Residents Of Oyigbo In Rivers State

SaharaReporters gathered that Abdu was illegally detained by the soldiers for several hours.

by Saharareporters, New York Nov 28, 2020

Grace Abdu, a journalist with Voice Of America, was on Saturday assaulted and arrested by Nigerian soldiers for ‘interviewing residents of Oyigbo in Rivers State’.

SaharaReporters gathered that Abdu was illegally detained by the soldiers for several hours.

File Photo

“She went there around 11, so around 12pm, the soldiers saw her and arrested her. They also seized her equipment. She was kept at the Army Post in Oyigbo for several hours before they released her this evening,” a source told SaharaReporters.

Recall that army operatives were deployed to Oyigbo amid the violence that broke out in the town after some alleged Biafran agitators clashed with security agents.

The soldiers have, however, been accused of extra-judicial killings and abuse of human rights. 

The security agents are allegedly moving from house to house killing people.

Also Amnesty International said it received reports that soldiers were invading homes and that “some residents reported seeing dead bodies on the street,” allegedly shot by soldiers, but the army denied this allegation.

“Amnesty International is receiving disturbing information from Oyigbo, Rivers State.

“Despite the existing curfew, soldiers are allegedly invading homes. Some residents reported seeing dead bodies on the street, allegedly shot by soldiers.

 

“We are calling on the military authorities to exercise restraint and stop the killings,” the organisation tweeted.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Insecurity Troops Foil Attempted Kidnap Of Passengers On Abuja-Kaduna Highway
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Free Speech Six Weeks After, Nigerian Army Returns Computers Seized From Daily Trust
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
#NigeriaDecides Army Sets Up Committee To Investigate Soldiers’ Conduct During 2019 Elections
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
International Iran Designates US Central Command 'Terrorist Organisation'
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Insurgency NAF Deploys Team To Investigate Zamfara Killings
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Military Some Foreign Interests Working To Derail May 29 Handover, Says Nigerian Army
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics Bank Documents Expose How Dangote Wired Funds To NPA’s Bala Usman During 2015 General Elections
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Insecurity Troops Foil Attempted Kidnap Of Passengers On Abuja-Kaduna Highway
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
United States of America Donald Trump Gives Condition To Vacate White House
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
News How My Father’s Killers Captured Him In Toilet After Heavy Gunshots –Son Of Murdered Nasarawa APC Chair
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Education ASUU Agrees To Call Off Strike After Eight Months
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Opinion Muhammadu Buhari's Nigerian Presidency And His Niger Republic Development Agenda By Dr Bolaji O. Akinyemi
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Accident Six Killed In Lagos-Ibadan Expressway Accident
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
United States of America Calling Vote Unfair Doesn't Make It So, US Court Tells Trump
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
PhotoNews PHOTONEWS: Hisbah Conducts Door-to-door Search To Fish Out ‘Sinners’ In Kano
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
News Suspected Herdsmen Kill Pastor In Ekiti
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Kidnappers Kill Monarch In Ondo State
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Opinion South-South, Ndokwa/Ukwani Land: Looking Inwards By Evans Ufeli Esq
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad