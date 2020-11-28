Six Killed In Lagos-Ibadan Expressway Accident

Sector Commander, Federal Road Safety Corps in Ogun State, Ahmed Umar, confirmed that the incident happened around 7:00am.

by Saharareporters, New York Nov 28, 2020

Six persons on Saturday died in an accident, which involved a truck and a Honda Pilot Sports Utility Vehicle in the Ogere area of Lagos-Ibadan highway.

Sector Commander, Federal Road Safety Corps in Ogun State, Ahmed Umar, confirmed that the incident happened around 7:00am.

According to him, the road crash was caused by speeding and loss of control on the part of the SUV driver.

He stated that the driver of the Honda Pilot marked LSR 525 FY, was on “lost control of the vehicle and subsequently rammed into the moving truck with registration number KRV 716 ZV”.

Umar added that an injured passenger was taken to Idera Hospital, Ogere, for treatment while the deceased were deposited at FOS morgue in Ipara.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Accident Scores Injured, 10 Vehicles Burnt As Petrol Tanker Explodes In Lagos
0 Comments
1 Month Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Truck Loses Control, Crushes Traders In Ondo Market
0 Comments
4 Weeks Ago
Accident Two NSCDC Personnel Die, One Injured In Ondo Road Accident
0 Comments
4 Weeks Ago
Accident UPDATE: 16 Dead, Seven Injured After Truck Lost Control, Rammed Into Market In Ondo
0 Comments
3 Weeks Ago
Accident 'He Was Planning To Leave Nigeria'— Brother Of Man Who Died In Ondo Motor Crash Mourns
0 Comments
3 Weeks Ago
Accident Many Feared Dead As Tanker Explodes In Lagos
0 Comments
3 Weeks Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics Bank Documents Expose How Dangote Wired Funds To NPA’s Bala Usman During 2015 General Elections
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
United States of America Donald Trump Gives Condition To Vacate White House
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Insecurity Troops Foil Attempted Kidnap Of Passengers On Abuja-Kaduna Highway
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
News How My Father’s Killers Captured Him In Toilet After Heavy Gunshots –Son Of Murdered Nasarawa APC Chair
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Education ASUU Agrees To Call Off Strike After Eight Months
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Kidnappers Kill Monarch In Ondo State
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
United States of America Calling Vote Unfair Doesn't Make It So, US Court Tells Trump
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Opinion Muhammadu Buhari's Nigerian Presidency And His Niger Republic Development Agenda By Dr Bolaji O. Akinyemi
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
News Suspected Herdsmen Kill Pastor In Ekiti
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Legal Court Sentences Nigerian Lawmaker To Prison Over Perjury
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
PhotoNews PHOTONEWS: Hisbah Conducts Door-to-door Search To Fish Out ‘Sinners’ In Kano
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
#EndSARS Man Petitions Lagos Panel, Says Police Inserted Hot Iron Into His Private Part, Damaged His Ear Drum
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad