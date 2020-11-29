10 Women Farmers Missing After Boko Haram Killed 43 In Borno—Amnesty International

Boko Haram had beheaded 43 farmers in Zabarmari LGA, Borno on Saturday.

by SaharaReporters, New York Nov 29, 2020

Amnesty International has revealed that ten women working on Kwashabe rice farm are missing after a fresh attack by Boko Haram terrorist group in Borno.

AI revealed that of the 43 farmers slaughtered by the terrorist group, 16 were Internally Displaced Persons.

"Amnesty International'sInternational's findings show that, of the 43 farmers slaughtered by Boko Haram yesterday, 16 were Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs). 10 women working in Kwashabe rice farm are still missing after the attack," the group said.

AI urged the Nigerian government to do more in protecting Nigerians and ensure perpetrators are brought to justice.

"Boko Haram and other armed groups must renounce their unlawful and vicious campaign of violence against civilians. The Nigerian authorities, on their part, must do more to protect civilians and bring the perpetrators of all such attacks to justice," AI said.

 

SaharaReporters, New York

