19-Year-Old Dies In Lagos During Intercourse With Sex Worker – Police

According to the police report, Okeke "died on top of one Sandra," a commercial sex worker at the Exclusive Mansion Hotel on Ayilara Street in the area.

by SaharaReporters, New York Nov 29, 2020

The Lagos State Police Command has confirmed the death of a 19-year-old boy, Maduabuchi Okeke, who died during a sex romp at a hotel in the Surulere area of the state.

In the report obtained by SaharaReporters, the police said its personnel had arrested and detained the sex worker and two security guards in the hotel for allegedly smuggling Okeke's corpse out of the hotel.

It was gathered that on the evening of last Friday, the deceased had reportedly brought the sex worker into a room in the hotel for the night.

When Sandra, however, discovered that Okeke had died during the sex romp, she sneaked out. She contacted two security men in the hotel, Ottah Nduka and Aliu Tiwalola, to smuggle the corpse out of the premises.

According to the police investigation, the corpse was kept in a vehicle and placed on one Ejike Naso'sNaso's leg who was asked to take the deceased to the hospital as if he was only unconscious.

Ejike, however, reported the matter at the Surulere Police Station.

The police report reads, "One Maduabuchi Okeke, aged 19, died on top of one Sandra (other name withheld) who is a prostitute at Exclusive Mansion Hotel. Two security men in the hotel smuggled the corpse from the hotel and placed the deceased on one Ejike Naso'sNaso's legs. They threatened to kill Naso if he told anybody how the deceased died.

"Meanwhile, the prostitute and the two security men have been arrested during to know the real cause of his death further be conducted on Maduabuchi to further know the real cause of his death before his corpse would be released to his family for burial."

SaharaReporters, New York

