Boko Haram Slaughters Forty Farmers In Borno, Kidnap Seven Others

Boko Haram insurgents have killed at least 40 farmers in Zamarmari area of Jere Local Government Area of Borno State by slashing their throats.

The incident happened on Saturday in Koshobe Village near Maiduguri, the state capital.

One of the farmers, who escaped during the attack, Nasiru Usman, said trouble started after some of them apprehended a Boko Haram insurgent, who approached them with request for food.

He said the attackers also abducted seven farmers and injured others.

The bodies of the victims have been taken to Zabarmari Village where they would be kept ahead of burial on Sunday.

Boko Haram and Islamic State West Africa Province have increasingly targeted farmers in their violent campaign.

They are accusing them of spying and passing information to the military and local militia fighting them.