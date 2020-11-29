Boko Haram Slaughters Forty Farmers In Borno, Kidnap Seven Others

The incident happened on Saturday in Koshobe Village near Maiduguri, the state capital.

by SaharaReporters, New York Nov 29, 2020

Boko Haram insurgents have killed at least 40 farmers in Zamarmari area of Jere Local Government Area of Borno State by slashing their throats.

The incident happened on Saturday in Koshobe Village near Maiduguri, the state capital.

One of the farmers, who escaped during the attack, Nasiru Usman, said trouble started after some of them apprehended a Boko Haram insurgent, who approached them with request for food.

He said the attackers also abducted seven farmers and injured others.

The bodies of the victims have been taken to Zabarmari Village where they would be kept ahead of burial on Sunday.

Boko Haram and Islamic State West Africa Province have increasingly targeted farmers in their violent campaign.

They are accusing them of spying and passing information to the military and local militia fighting them.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Insecurity Troops Foil Attempted Kidnap Of Passengers On Abuja-Kaduna Highway
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Boko Haram Tears As Residents Bury 43 Farmers Killed By Boko Haram In Borno
0 Comments
41 Minutes Ago
Boko Haram 10 Women Farmers Missing After Boko Haram Killed 43 In Borno—Amnesty International
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Kidnappers Kill Monarch In Ondo State
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
CRIME Gunmen Kill Policeman In Ekiti, Abduct Chinese Expatriate
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Insecurity Wife Of Ondo Governor's Chief Of Staff, Four Others Released After Abduction
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics Bank Documents Expose How Dangote Wired Funds To NPA’s Bala Usman During 2015 General Elections
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
News How My Father’s Killers Captured Him In Toilet After Heavy Gunshots –Son Of Murdered Nasarawa APC Chair
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
United States of America Donald Trump Gives Condition To Vacate White House
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Journalism Nigerian Soldiers Assault, Arrest Voice Of America Journalist For Interviewing Residents Of Oyigbo In Rivers State
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Insecurity Troops Foil Attempted Kidnap Of Passengers On Abuja-Kaduna Highway
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Journalism UPDATE: Nigerian Journalists Are Enemies Of State, Army Tells Voice Of America Reporter Illegally Arrested In Rivers State
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Legal FCT Chief Judge Frees Eight Inmates
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
United States of America Calling Vote Unfair Doesn't Make It So, US Court Tells Trump
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
News 19-Year-Old Dies In Lagos During Intercourse With Sex Worker – Police
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Accident Six Killed In Lagos-Ibadan Expressway Accident
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Opinion Muhammadu Buhari's Nigerian Presidency And His Niger Republic Development Agenda By Dr Bolaji O. Akinyemi
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Politics Insecurity: Resign Now, You have Failed Woefully, African Action Congress Tells Buhari
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad