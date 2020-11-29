BREAKING: Seven Killed In Fresh Kaduna Attack

Not less than seven people have died in an early morning attack on Jemaa Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

Gunmen stormed Ungwan Bido village on Sunday, killing residents. Two children have yet to be found after the attack.

Samuel Aruwa, Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, confirmed the story to ChannelsTV, stating that the attackers burnt down four houses.

The attack follows the alleged killing of a Fulani herdsman, Isiyaka Saidu, of Ungwan Pah village on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Governor Nasir El-Rufai said he had directed the State Emergency Management Agency to, as a matter of urgency, provide relief materials to citizens whose houses were burnt as well as those injured in the attack.

