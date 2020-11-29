"He Is A Parasite"—Aisha Yesufu Blasts Buhari Over Killing Of 43 Farmers In Borno

Nigerian activist, Aisha Yesufu, has berated President Muhammadu Buhari over the appalling security situation of the country.

She described him as having zero use.

Yesufu was on Sunday reacting to the killing of no less than 43 farmers by Boko Haram terrorists in a farming community in Borno State.

In a series of tweets, she said Buhari's only achievement was to keep Nigerians down.

She called on all Nigerians to unite and fight so that they do not become the next victims of the President's incompetence.

She said, "Human beings like us are being killed. They will kill us too when they are done with them. South or North, no one is spared. Can we stop categorising deaths into South and North? Nigerians are being killed and it is not okay

"A mannequin is better than Buhari @MBuhari. The mannequin has it's uses. Buhari has zero use. He is a parasite who has taken all his life and has never given.

"When he is given anything, he ensures the next person never benefits. His only sense of achievement is having people down!

"We can fight on social media because we are alive. Let's fight this menace united, so we mitigate being victims. Taking pound of flesh because others mocked when we cried will not solve anything. Death does not ask if you are North or South.

"We have to deliberately and systematically look at the role sycophants play in entrenching bad governance and enabling bad behaviour of those elected to serve. They are a destructive force. It needs to be stopped!

"Where is Buhari @MBuhari to lead the charge against these terrorists? Where is Buhari to raze Sambisa forest and fish out the perpetrators? Where is Buhari to charge and lead our soldiers to go and bring these monsters dead or alive?"

