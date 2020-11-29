'I Have Given Army Needed Support'—Buhari Reacts To Killing Of 43 Farmers By B'Haram In Borno

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed grief over the killing of 43 farmers by Boko Haram terrorist group in Borno State.

In a statement by Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity to the President, Buhari said he had given the military all needed support to protect the country.

President Muhammadu Buhari

"I condemn the killing of our hardworking farm. The entire country's hurt by these senseless killings. My thoughts are with their families in this time of grief. May their souls rest In peace," Shehu quoted the president to have said.

He added, "President Buhari said the government had given all the needed support to the armed forces "to take all necessary steps to protect the country's population and its territory.

Boko Haram had on Saturday killed not less than 40 farmers in Borno.

Boko Haram Slaughters Forty Farmers In Borno, Kidnap Seven Others | Sahara Reporters https://t.co/wQfby5tVNq pic.twitter.com/R8yVwNJ3vH — Sahara Reporters (@SaharaReporters) November 29, 2020

One of the farmers, who escaped during the attack, Nasiru Usman, said trouble started after some of them apprehended a Boko Haram insurgent, who approached them with a request for food.

He said the attackers also abducted seven farmers and injured others.

The bodies of the victims have been taken to Zabarmari Village where they would be kept ahead of burial on Sunday.