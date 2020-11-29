Lagos Destroys 1,700 Shops, Shanties In Agege

The chairman of the agency, Olayinka Egbeyemi, during the demolition, said owners and occupants of the demolished shanties and containerised shops had been served a seven-day ‘removal order’ by the government based on series of complaints about criminal activities around Fagba, Agege.

by Saharareporters, New York Nov 29, 2020

Personnel of the Lagos State Environmental and Special Offences (Enforcement) Unit, popularly referred to as taskforce, have demolished over 1,700 shanties and containerised shops around Fagba Railway lines, Agege.

The Head of Public Affairs Unit, Lagos State Task Force, Adebayo Taofiq, stated this in a statement on Sunday.


The chairman of the agency, Olayinka Egbeyemi, during the demolition, said owners and occupants of the demolished shanties and containerised shops had been served a seven-day ‘removal order’ by the government based on series of complaints about criminal activities around Fagba, Agege.

He noted that after the expiration of the removal order, the government gave them additional 21 days grace to remove their belongings and vacate the entire area before embarking on the demolition exercise.

Egbeyemi said, “These illegal shanties and containerised shops were occupied by miscreants and hoodlums who terrorised innocent citizens around Fagba, Iju-Ishaga and Pen-Cinema area, dispossessing them of their valuables, especially early in the day and late at night.

“Investigations conducted revealed that miscreants and hoodlums occupying these illegal shanties were responsible for the destructions of public properties and looting of shops immediately after the recent ‘EndSARS’ protest around Agege.

“It was an eyesore with miscreants and hoodlums freely smoking and selling Indian hemp including prostitution by under-age boys and girls around Fagba railway lines.”

The chairman confirmed that suspected illegal substances (Indian hemp) and other dangerous drugs such as codeine, skunk and tramadol were recovered during the demolition exercise.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Insecurity "He Is A Parasite"—Aisha Yesufu Blasts Buhari Over Killing Of 43 Farmers In Borno
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics Bank Documents Expose How Dangote Wired Funds To NPA’s Bala Usman During 2015 General Elections
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Free Speech Police Arrest, Detain Critic Of Katsina State Governor While Presenting Seminar Paper In Abuja
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Insecurity #ZarbarmariMassacre Trends As Nigerians Knock Buhari Over Rising Insecurity
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Sports We Need N81 Million To Cut Abuja Stadium Grass, Says Sports Minister, Dare
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Police Indian Police Arrest Nigerian For Defrauding Citizen, Diverting Money Into 68 Bank Accounts
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

News 19-Year-Old Dies In Lagos During Intercourse With Sex Worker – Police
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Insecurity "He Is A Parasite"—Aisha Yesufu Blasts Buhari Over Killing Of 43 Farmers In Borno
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
News Police Arrest Suspects As Explosion Rocks Nyesom Wike Father’s Church
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics Bank Documents Expose How Dangote Wired Funds To NPA’s Bala Usman During 2015 General Elections
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Free Speech Police Arrest, Detain Critic Of Katsina State Governor While Presenting Seminar Paper In Abuja
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Insecurity #ZarbarmariMassacre Trends As Nigerians Knock Buhari Over Rising Insecurity
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Sports We Need N81 Million To Cut Abuja Stadium Grass, Says Sports Minister, Dare
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Police Indian Police Arrest Nigerian For Defrauding Citizen, Diverting Money Into 68 Bank Accounts
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics Insecurity: Resign Now, You have Failed Woefully, African Action Congress Tells Buhari
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Journalism Nigerian Soldiers Assault, Arrest Voice Of America Journalist For Interviewing Residents Of Oyigbo In Rivers State
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Opinion Tom Tugendhat: How Not To Fight A Good Fight By Kennedy Emetulu
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics 'I Have Given Army Needed Support'—Buhari Reacts To Killing Of 43 Farmers By B'Haram In Borno
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad