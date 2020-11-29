Nigerian Army Shouldn’t Have Carried Live Ammunition to Lekki Toll Gate, Says Retired US Military Officer

The ex-U.S officer added that the soldiers were not supposed to be at the scene, and if they were for any reason, they “should have only been there with some crowd-control equipment such as teargas and others.”

by Saharareporters, New York Nov 29, 2020

A retired Captain from the United States Army, Bishop Johnson, has said that it is wrong and unethical for soldiers of the Nigerian Army to go to the scene of the Lekki tollgate civilian protest with live ammunition.

The ex-U.S officer added that the soldiers were not supposed to be at the scene, and if they were for any reason, they “should have only been there with some crowd-control equipment such as teargas and others.”

Screengrab from CNN's video.
Speaking with PUNCH, when asked if it was right for the army to have gone to the scene of the protest with live ammunition, Johnson said, “Based on my perspective as a former US soldier, first and foremost, the army ought not to have been there. The people who ought to have been there should have been the police. Now, I understand that the constitution allows the army to participate in internal security operations in Nigeria, but that should only happen when they are called upon to do so.

”And the police have to demonstrate that they can’t quell the unrest, but I don’t think what happened (on October 20) had gone beyond the ability of the police to suppress it. Besides, the protesters were peaceful, carrying the Nigerian flags and singing the Nigerian national anthem.

“So, for me, I don’t see where that poses a threat to the national security of the country other than the fact that the crowd was just there. First, the Nigerian Army ought not to have been there. And if they were there, they should not have been there with live ammunition. They should have only been there with some crowd-control equipment such as teargas and others. They should not fire live ammunition.”

Also speaking on why the political leaders manipulated the military in Nigeria, the retired US officer said institutions in the country were very weak.

“It is because we have very weak institutions. The military’s loyalty ought not to be to the President or any citizen of this country. The military’s loyalty ought to be to the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. If you look at what happened in the USA recently, despite the steps by President Donald Trump, the institutions stood firm, and they are fighting back,” he added.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Journalism Nigerian Soldiers Assault, Arrest Voice Of America Journalist For Interviewing Residents Of Oyigbo In Rivers State
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
#EndSARS My Leg Was Amputated After I Was Shot At Lekki Toll Gate — 23-Year-Old Cobbler
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Insecurity Troops Foil Attempted Kidnap Of Passengers On Abuja-Kaduna Highway
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Military Nigerian Air Force Budgets Fresh N25bn For Aircraft As B’Haram War Drains Economy
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Journalism UPDATE: Nigerian Journalists Are Enemies Of State, Army Tells Voice Of America Reporter Illegally Arrested In Rivers State
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Military Nigerian Army Promotes 81 Division Commander, Ahmed Taiwo, Who Claimed No Killing Occurred At Lekki Toll Gate Despite Evidence
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

News 19-Year-Old Dies In Lagos During Intercourse With Sex Worker – Police
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Insecurity "He Is A Parasite"—Aisha Yesufu Blasts Buhari Over Killing Of 43 Farmers In Borno
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
News Police Arrest Suspects As Explosion Rocks Nyesom Wike Father’s Church
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics Bank Documents Expose How Dangote Wired Funds To NPA’s Bala Usman During 2015 General Elections
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Free Speech Police Arrest, Detain Critic Of Katsina State Governor While Presenting Seminar Paper In Abuja
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Insecurity #ZarbarmariMassacre Trends As Nigerians Knock Buhari Over Rising Insecurity
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Sports We Need N81 Million To Cut Abuja Stadium Grass, Says Sports Minister, Dare
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Police Indian Police Arrest Nigerian For Defrauding Citizen, Diverting Money Into 68 Bank Accounts
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics Insecurity: Resign Now, You have Failed Woefully, African Action Congress Tells Buhari
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Journalism Nigerian Soldiers Assault, Arrest Voice Of America Journalist For Interviewing Residents Of Oyigbo In Rivers State
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Opinion Tom Tugendhat: How Not To Fight A Good Fight By Kennedy Emetulu
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics 'I Have Given Army Needed Support'—Buhari Reacts To Killing Of 43 Farmers By B'Haram In Borno
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad