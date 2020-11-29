Tears As Residents Bury 43 Farmers Killed By Boko Haram In Borno

The deceased were farmers killed at a rice plantation in Kwashabe village, about 20 kilometres north of Maiduguri, Borno capital, SaharaReporters has gathered.

by Saharareporters, New York Nov 29, 2020

Tears flowed freely on Sunday as Borno State Governor, Professor Babagana Zulum, watched over 43 corpses, who were among those killed by suspected Boko Haram insurgents, prepared for burial.

The deceased were farmers killed at a rice plantation in Kwashabe village, about 20 kilometres north of Maiduguri, Borno capital, SaharaReporters has gathered.


The insurgents were also said to have destroyed the rice plantation after slaughtering all the farmers.

Residents told Zulum during his visit that the death toll has yet to be fully ascertained.

"Your Excellency, as you have seen here, 43 corpses were buried, but others have not been retrieved from the scene of the incident. Nobody can tell you the exact number of people killed. Some of the victims are still missing," a resident (name concealed) , told the governor).
Speaking to the villagers, the governor said, "First of all, accept my deepest sympathy over this carnage, once again, that affects all of us and every human with a conscience. I am told some persons are still missing. We have been discussing with the military since yesterday, Insha Allah the remaining people will be traced soon.


"It is disheartening that more than 40 citizens were slaughtered while they were working in their farmlands. Our people are in challenging situations. They are in two different extreme conditions; while they stay at home, they may be killed by hunger and starvation, on the other, when they go out to their farmlands, they risk getting killed by the insurgents.

"This is very sad. We are still appealing to the Federal Government to ensure recruitment of more our youths in the CJTF and more hunters into the Nigerian military and the Civil Defence so that they can form part of the agro rangers that will protect farmers. We need many boots to protect farmlands, and our youths understand the terrain. We will not lose hope because we have to remain optimistic about ending the insurgency."



Boko Haram and Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) have increasingly targeted farmers in their violence.

They accused them of spying and passing information to the military and the local militia fighting them.

 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Insecurity "He Is A Parasite"—Aisha Yesufu Blasts Buhari Over Killing Of 43 Farmers In Borno
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Insecurity #ZarbarmariMassacre Trends As Nigerians Knock Buhari Over Rising Insecurity
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Boko Haram Boko Haram Slaughters Forty Farmers In Borno, Kidnap Seven Others
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Insecurity Troops Foil Attempted Kidnap Of Passengers On Abuja-Kaduna Highway
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Boko Haram 10 Women Farmers Missing After Boko Haram Killed 43 In Borno—Amnesty International
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Seven Killed In Fresh Kaduna Attack
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

News 19-Year-Old Dies In Lagos During Intercourse With Sex Worker – Police
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics Bank Documents Expose How Dangote Wired Funds To NPA’s Bala Usman During 2015 General Elections
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
United States of America Donald Trump Gives Condition To Vacate White House
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
News Police Arrest Suspects As Explosion Rocks Nyesom Wike Father’s Church
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics 'I Have Given Army Needed Support'—Buhari Reacts To Killing Of 43 Farmers By B'Haram In Borno
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Insecurity "He Is A Parasite"—Aisha Yesufu Blasts Buhari Over Killing Of 43 Farmers In Borno
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Insecurity #ZarbarmariMassacre Trends As Nigerians Knock Buhari Over Rising Insecurity
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
News How My Father’s Killers Captured Him In Toilet After Heavy Gunshots –Son Of Murdered Nasarawa APC Chair
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Boko Haram Boko Haram Slaughters Forty Farmers In Borno, Kidnap Seven Others
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
#EndSARS My Leg Was Amputated After I Was Shot At Lekki Toll Gate — 23-Year-Old Cobbler
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Journalism Nigerian Soldiers Assault, Arrest Voice Of America Journalist For Interviewing Residents Of Oyigbo In Rivers State
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Free Speech Police Arrest, Detain Critic Of Katsina State Governor While Presenting Seminar Paper In Abuja
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad