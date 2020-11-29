We Need N81 Million To Cut Abuja Stadium Grass, Says Sports Minister, Dare

He made the revelation while speaking during a seminar organised by the Sports Writers Association of Nigeria.

by Saharareporters, New York Nov 29, 2020

The Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Mr Sunday Dare, has said that the government needs N81 million to cut the grass that has taken over the Moshood Abiola National Stadium in Abuja.

He made the revelation while speaking during a seminar organised by the Sports Writers Association of Nigeria.

The minister said he had reached out to the Abuja Environmental Protection Board for an assessment of the stadium, which was built in 2003 with N53 billion on a 29 hectares (72 acres) of land, Daily Trust reports.

“We approached AEPB to come to see what can be done to clear the grass and weed in the stadium and they told us it would cost us N81m.

“If we tell Nigerians we used N81m which is not even available; there will be an outcry. The funds are not there for us, and that is why we are partnering with private investors to bring back the key components of our infrastructures,” he said.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Opinion Another Look At Philip Emeagwali, Without Bias
0 Comments
10 Years Ago
Opinion Akpabio: Why Import Foreign Choristers For Xmas Carole?
0 Comments
9 Years Ago
Opinion The New Nigeria Project: South Korea As A Veritable Model
0 Comments
9 Years Ago
Opinion Short Changing The Ndigbo: Victims And Perpetrators
0 Comments
9 Years Ago
Sports Re-Cancellation Of Benin Idia Mask Auction by Sotheby’s
0 Comments
9 Years Ago
Sports IMF's Strauss-Kahn Resigns Amid Sex Charges-AP
0 Comments
9 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Insecurity "He Is A Parasite"—Aisha Yesufu Blasts Buhari Over Killing Of 43 Farmers In Borno
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
News 19-Year-Old Dies In Lagos During Intercourse With Sex Worker – Police
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Insecurity #ZarbarmariMassacre Trends As Nigerians Knock Buhari Over Rising Insecurity
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics Bank Documents Expose How Dangote Wired Funds To NPA’s Bala Usman During 2015 General Elections
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Free Speech Police Arrest, Detain Critic Of Katsina State Governor While Presenting Seminar Paper In Abuja
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Police Police Arrest Drunk Abuja Policeman In Viral Video
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
News Outage As National Grid Collapses Again
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
News Police Arrest Suspects As Explosion Rocks Nyesom Wike Father’s Church
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
News Lagos Destroys 1,700 Shops, Shanties In Agege
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics Insecurity: Resign Now, You have Failed Woefully, African Action Congress Tells Buhari
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Opinion Tom Tugendhat: How Not To Fight A Good Fight By Kennedy Emetulu
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics 'I Have Given Army Needed Support'—Buhari Reacts To Killing Of 43 Farmers By B'Haram In Borno
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad