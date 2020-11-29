#ZarbarmariMassacre Trends As Nigerians Knock Buhari Over Rising Insecurity

They lamented the frequent killings of citizens by bandits, Boko Haram terrorists and kidnappers, accusing the President of failing to tackle the situation.

by Saharareporters, New York Nov 29, 2020

Following the killing of over 43 farmers on rice fields in Borno State, Nigerians on social media have called out President Muhammadu Buhari over the high rate of insecurity in the country.

Residents Bury 43 Victims Of #ZabarmariMassacre Slaughtered By Boko Haram Terrorists In Borno

The Boko Haram terrorists had, on Saturday, killed over farmers in Kwashebe village, Jere Local Government Area of Borno State. The village is near Maiduguri, the state capital.

The terrorists were reported to have first tied up the farmers, who were working in rice fields, before killing them.

Reacting to this, some Nigerians said the recent attack was an indication that the Buhari administration had failed woefully in terms of security and welfare of citizens.

See some tweets below:

Saharareporters, New York

