Bandits Kill Seven Farmers, Abduct 30 Villagers In Katsina, Says Lawmaker

A member of the House of Assembly representing the area, Ibrahim Danjuma Machika, confirmed the killing on the floor of the House on Monday while sponsoring a motion on the need to reinforce security in some of the villages in his constituency.

by SaharaReporters, New York Nov 30, 2020

Hours after members of the Boko Haram terrorists beheaded over 30 farmers in Borno State, gunmen suspected to be bandits have slaughtered seven farmers, including a nursing mother, across three communities of Tashar Bama, Dogun Muazu and Unguwar Maigayya villages of Sabuwa Local Government Area of Katsina State, The Sun reports.

A member of the House of Assembly representing the area, Ibrahim Danjuma Machika, confirmed the killing on the floor of the House on Monday while sponsoring a motion on the need to reinforce security in some of the villages in his constituency.

Google
Apart from the people killed, he said that the bandits abducted a total of 30 other villagers from the affected communities.

According to him, the hoodlums may have changed from their previous method of launching their offensives on villages at night as they now attack the people in broad daylight.

“Our people now live in fear as the bandits now carry out attacks in our villages in broad daylight.

“They kill the people, cart away their property and kidnap as many people as they can. There is no day bandits don’t attack one community or another and the people no longer sleep in their houses,” he said.

Machina described the three affected areas as the ‘gateway’ to Faskari and Sabuwa towns, the notorious haven of bandits and kidnappers in Katsina State.

Contributing to the deliberation, a member of the House representing Dutsinma constituency, Mohammed Khamis, and his colleague from Safana constituency, Abduljalal Haruna Runka, said the attacks by bandits across several other communities in the state had become worrisome.

At the end of the deliberations, the Speaker, Tasiu Zango, directed the Clerk of the House to forward the position of the members on the need to reinforce security in parts of the communities to the governor.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Insecurity Did Farmers Killed By B'Haram Get Military Clearance Before Resuming Farming Activities? Garba Shehu Asks During BBC Interview
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Politics Nigerians To Pay N4,000 Monthly For Solar System —Presidency
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Insecurity Insecurity: Nigerians Taunt Tinubu, Dig Out His Angry Message Asking Jonathan To Resign In 2014
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Insecurity Drama As Kidnapper Mistakenly Boards Vehicle Owned By One Of His Victims
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Corruption ICPC Uncovers $919,000 Kept In Secret Account By Government Officials Since 2014
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Insecurity Boko Haram: Nigeria Denied Weapons, To Remain At Terrorists’ Mercy – Lai Mohammed
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Money I Almost Cried When I Changed Naira To Dollars Today – Davido
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Insecurity Did Farmers Killed By B'Haram Get Military Clearance Before Resuming Farming Activities? Garba Shehu Asks During BBC Interview
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Politics Nigerians To Pay N4,000 Monthly For Solar System —Presidency
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Insecurity Insecurity: Nigerians Taunt Tinubu, Dig Out His Angry Message Asking Jonathan To Resign In 2014
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Insecurity Drama As Kidnapper Mistakenly Boards Vehicle Owned By One Of His Victims
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Corruption ICPC Uncovers $919,000 Kept In Secret Account By Government Officials Since 2014
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Insecurity Boko Haram: Nigeria Denied Weapons, To Remain At Terrorists’ Mercy – Lai Mohammed
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari's N66 Million Aso Rock Rent, N45 Million Sewerage Charges Raise Eyebrows In 2021 Budget
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
United States of America Biden Appoints Nigerian-born Adeyemo Deputy Treasury Secretary
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Insecurity Policemen Who Should Be Fighting Bandits Carry Bags Of VIP Wives —El-Rufai
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Insecurity "He Is A Parasite"—Aisha Yesufu Blasts Buhari Over Killing Of 43 Farmers In Borno
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
News Nigerian Man Throws Four-year-old Grandson Off Apartment In Malaysia
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad