B'Haram Claims It Kidnapped Policeman, Vigilante Member, Others In Borno

ISWAP, in a statement seen by SaharaReporters on Monday, also claimed responsibility for an ambush between Cross Kauwa and Mile Four in Baga, where many travellers were abducted.

by SaharaReporters, New York Nov 30, 2020

Boko Haram terrorists have abducted a police officer and a member of the Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF) during an ambush on a fake checkpoint along Gubio-Damasak road in Borno State, the Islamic State in West Africa Province (ISWAP) has said.

ISWAP Soldiers

This is coming a few days after the insurgents killed at least 43 farmers in Zamarmari area Jere Local Government Area of Borno State.

Boko Haram began its bloody insurgency in northeastern Nigeria in 2009, but it has since spread into neighbouring Niger, Chad and Cameroon, prompting a regional military response.

The group split into two factions in mid-2016. One, led by long-time leader Abubakar Shekau, is notorious for suicide bombings and indiscriminate killings of civilians.

Shekau pledged allegiance to ISIS leader Abu Bakr Al-Baghdadi in March 2015, but ISIS central only gives formal backing to the other faction, which it calls Islamic State West Africa Province.
 

SaharaReporters, New York

