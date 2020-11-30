Biden Appoints Nigerian-born Adeyemo Deputy Treasury Secretary

He also tapped ex-Federal Reserve chair, Janet Yellen, to lead the Treasury.

by SaharaReporters, New York Nov 30, 2020

US President-elect Joe Biden on Monday formally appointed Nigerian-born Adewale Adeyemo as the Deputy Treasury Secretary.

He also tapped ex-Federal Reserve chair, Janet Yellen, to lead the Treasury.

Adewale Adeyemo WSJ

AFP reports that Adeyemo, a former deputy national security advisor and current president of the Obama Foundation non-profit, would be the first African-American in that role.

If confirmed by the Senate, Yellen, 74, will be the first female Treasury head in its history, and likely be tasked with breaking the deadlock over aid in Washington, should lawmakers not agreed Biden’s January inauguration.

“We face great challenges as a country right now. To recover, we must restore the American dream — a society where each person can rise to their potential and dream even bigger for their children,” Yellen tweeted.

“As Treasury Secretary, I will work every day towards rebuilding that dream for all.”

Other officials announced on Monday included veterans of former president Barack Obama’s administration, several of which the Biden transition team noted would break racial barriers in their positions.

“As we get to work to control the virus, this is the team that will deliver immediate economic relief for the American people during this economic crisis and help us build our economy back better than ever,” Biden said in a statement.

Biden’s other nominations include Neera Tanden, president of liberal think tank Center for American Progress, as head the Office of Management and Budget. If confirmed, she would be its first South Asian head.

Also tapped was Dean of the Princeton School of Public and International Affairs, Cecilia Rouse, as chair of the Council of Economic Advisors, the first African American in that post.

Adeyemo graduated from the University of California, Berkeley, with a bachelor’s of arts, before moving to Yale Law School, where he bagged his Juris Doctor for further studies in specialised law.

While at Yale, he was the co-director, project on law and education for the university.

Before he was appointed the President of Obama Foundation, Adeyemo was the deputy chief of staff at the department of the treasury, a position he held for three years.

He has served in various positions at the treasury, including senior advisor to the chief of staff and deputy executive secretary.

Adeyemo also worked as the chief of staff at the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau from 2010 to 2011.

He was an editor for the Hamilton Project at the Brookings Institution from 2008 to 2009.

See Also United States of America Joe Biden Appoints All-female Senior Press Team 0 Comments 12 Hours Ago

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

United States of America US Election ‘Was A Total Fraud’, Trump Insists
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
United States of America Joe Biden Appoints All-female Senior Press Team
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
United States of America Calling Vote Unfair Doesn't Make It So, US Court Tells Trump
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Corruption Group Raises Alarm, Accuses Delta Government Officials Of Corruption, Petitions US Agency
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Boko Haram U.S. Congress Moves To Compel Obama To Withold Abacha Loot For Boko Haram Victims
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Boko Haram Hillary Clinton Criticized For Stance On Boko Haram During US Republican Convention
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics Nigerians To Pay N4,000 Monthly For Solar System —Presidency
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Insecurity Did Farmers Killed By B'Haram Get Military Clearance Before Resuming Farming Activities? Garba Shehu Asks During BBC Interview
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Money I Almost Cried When I Changed Naira To Dollars Today – Davido
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Insecurity Drama As Kidnapper Mistakenly Boards Vehicle Owned By One Of His Victims
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Insecurity Insecurity: Nigerians Taunt Tinubu, Dig Out His Angry Message Asking Jonathan To Resign In 2014
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Corruption ICPC Uncovers $919,000 Kept In Secret Account By Government Officials Since 2014
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Insecurity "He Is A Parasite"—Aisha Yesufu Blasts Buhari Over Killing Of 43 Farmers In Borno
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Insecurity Boko Haram: Nigeria Denied Weapons, To Remain At Terrorists’ Mercy – Lai Mohammed
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Travel Insecurity: Airlines Hike Airfares By 100% As Operating Costs Rise, Nigerians Kick
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
CRIME Ondo Court Sentences Reverend Sisters’ Abductors To Death By Hanging
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Business Innoson Files Suit To Stop GTBank From Going Private Until N32 Billion Judgement Debt Is Redeemed
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari's N66 Million Aso Rock Rent, N45 Million Sewerage Charges Raise Eyebrows In 2021 Budget
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad