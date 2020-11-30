Boko Haram: Nigeria Denied Weapons, To Remain At Terrorists’ Mercy – Lai Mohammed

Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, on Monday, in Makurdi, the Benue State capital, says the reason why Boko Haram attacks may continue unabated is that Nigeria has been denied access to acquire adequate weapons to fight terrorists.

Speaking to journalists after he paid a courtesy visit on the state governor, Samuel Ortom, at the government house, Mohammed said: “Nigerians will remain at the mercy of terrorists”.

Lai Mohammed

The minister described the killing of rice farmers as ‘unfortunate’ but noted that to decimate the terrorist group, the country needed more support from global partners as well as acquiring adequate weapons to fight them.

The minister said, “When we talk about terrorism, people don’t seem to appreciate that terrorism is not a local issue, it is a global issue and there is no part of the world that doesn’t experience its pocket of terrorism.

“But you must also note that we are dealing with terrorists who are financed globally and we also need more support from global partners, for instance, Nigeria has made an attempt to acquire a better and more effective platform to deal with terrorists, but for one reason or the other we have been denied this platform, these weapons and without adequate weapons or platform we remain at the mercy of terrorists.

“Fighting terrorists is not a joke because what happened in Borno State is unfortunate, but you must also look at the strategy of the terrorists.

“Terrorists use media and publicity as oxygen, so they go on this kind of mindless killing of people. It is not that the government is not doing enough, terrorism whether in Afghanistan or anywhere in the world has the same concept, a group of people who are extremist in their thoughts who don’t think that you and I should be alive," Punch quoted the minister to have said.

