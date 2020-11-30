Borno Massacre: NHRC Advises Nigerian Government on Security

He said the government must do more in protecting the lives and property of Nigerians, especially those living within the conflict regions.

by SaharaReporters, New York Nov 30, 2020

The Executive Secretary of the National Human Rights Commission, Tony Ojukwu, has called on the Federal Government to adopt a policy for the protection of civilians in Nigeria.

He said the government must do more in protecting the lives and property of Nigerians, especially those living within the conflict regions.

Ojukwu made this call on Sunday in Abuja while reacting to the killing of over 40 rice farmers in Borno State. 

He described the killings as too many, adding that it was not only a great loss to Borno State but the entire country.

He said the commission was heartbroken to hear that people were killed while trying to fend for themselves and other people.

"There is an urgent need for the government to double its efforts in protecting the citizens, especially those who are unfortunate to find themselves in the volatile areas of the North-East that have been destroyed as a result of the operations of the insurgents," he added.

Ojukwu, who said the commission has a monitoring team in the North-East, noted that the weekly report of the human rights monitoring exercise of the Internally Displaced Persons in Borno, Adamawa, and Yobe states showed an urgent need for the government to provide more security in these states.

The NHRC boss said the people, who are already ravaged by the atrocities of the insurgents, are now living in perpetual fear and tension.

"On the one hand, they cannot continue to live with pangs of hunger as they must look for food. They must be protected from being kidnapped or killed on their farmlands as they go in search of food," he noted.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Insecurity Drama As Kidnapper Mistakenly Boards Vehicle Owned By One Of His Victims
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Boko Haram Nigeria'll Not Know Peace If "Clueless" Buhari, APC Remain In Power—Junaid Mohammed
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Boko Haram Northern Governors Bemoan Murder Of Borno Farmers
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Boko Haram Buhari's Attitude Emboldens B'Haram Terrorists, PDP Says
0 Comments
52 Minutes Ago
Insecurity We Informed Military Before The Attack But Nothing Was Done, Zabarmari Residents Say
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Boko Haram COVID-19 Worsens Boko Haram Crisis In North-East
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics Nigerians To Pay N4,000 Monthly For Solar System —Presidency
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Insecurity Drama As Kidnapper Mistakenly Boards Vehicle Owned By One Of His Victims
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Police Police Arrest Drunk Abuja Policeman In Viral Video
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Insecurity "He Is A Parasite"—Aisha Yesufu Blasts Buhari Over Killing Of 43 Farmers In Borno
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Boko Haram Nigeria'll Not Know Peace If "Clueless" Buhari, APC Remain In Power—Junaid Mohammed
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
CRIME Police Arrest Lagos Hotel Manager As Lodger Kills Friend, Flees
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Travel Insecurity: Airlines Hike Airfares By 100% As Operating Costs Rise, Nigerians Kick
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics Bank Documents Expose How Dangote Wired Funds To NPA’s Bala Usman During 2015 General Elections
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
News Residents Beat Kidnap Suspect To Death In Ekiti
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
News Outage As National Grid Collapses Again
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Corruption Grass-cutting Fraud: EFCC Re-arraigns Ex-SGF Lawal Today
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Insecurity Did Farmers Killed By B'Haram Get Military Clearance Before Resuming Farming Activities? Garba Shehu Asks During BBC Interview
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad