Buhari's N66 Million Aso Rock Rent, N45 Million Sewerage Charges Raise Eyebrows In 2021 Budget

The State House, which includes the offices of the president and vice president, has earmarked N66.6 million for the payment of Aso Rock rent and N45 million for sewerage charges.

These reoccurring and unexplained expenditures have again been captured in the 2021 budget.

President Muhammadu Buhari

Other expenses in the State House budget include over N116 million for vehicle tyres while N436 million was earmarked for the phased replacement of vehicles and spare parts.

The sum of N67.9 million was budgeted for motor vehicle fuel.

Despite making a provision for over N10 million for the "purchase of giant HD copiers for the library and archive", the State House would spend N46 million and N22 million for the printing of non-security and security documents respectively.

The 2021 budget dubbed "Budget of Economic Recovery and Resilience" captures N13.08 trillion expenditure and N7.886 trillion revenue.