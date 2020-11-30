Buhari's N66 Million Aso Rock Rent, N45 Million Sewerage Charges Raise Eyebrows In 2021 Budget

These reoccurring and unexplained expenditures have again been captured in the 2021 budget.

by SaharaReporters, New York Nov 30, 2020

The State House, which includes the offices of the president and vice president, has earmarked N66.6 million for the payment of Aso Rock rent and N45 million for sewerage charges. 

These reoccurring and unexplained expenditures have again been captured in the 2021 budget.

President Muhammadu Buhari

Other expenses in the State House budget include over N116 million for vehicle tyres while N436 million was earmarked for the phased replacement of vehicles and spare parts.

The sum of N67.9 million was budgeted for motor vehicle fuel.

Despite making a provision for over N10 million for the "purchase of giant HD copiers for the library and archive", the State House would spend N46 million and N22 million for the printing of non-security and security documents respectively.

 The 2021 budget dubbed "Budget of Economic Recovery and Resilience" captures N13.08 trillion expenditure and N7.886 trillion revenue.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics Nigerians To Pay N4,000 Monthly For Solar System —Presidency
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Insecurity Insecurity: Nigerians Taunt Tinubu, Dig Out His Angry Message Asking Jonathan To Resign In 2014
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Corruption ICPC Uncovers $919,000 Kept In Secret Account By Government Officials Since 2014
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Insecurity Boko Haram: Nigeria Denied Weapons, To Remain At Terrorists’ Mercy – Lai Mohammed
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Insecurity Policemen Who Should Be Fighting Bandits Carry Bags Of VIP Wives —El-Rufai
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Insecurity "He Is A Parasite"—Aisha Yesufu Blasts Buhari Over Killing Of 43 Farmers In Borno
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Money I Almost Cried When I Changed Naira To Dollars Today – Davido
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Insecurity Did Farmers Killed By B'Haram Get Military Clearance Before Resuming Farming Activities? Garba Shehu Asks During BBC Interview
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Politics Nigerians To Pay N4,000 Monthly For Solar System —Presidency
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Insecurity Insecurity: Nigerians Taunt Tinubu, Dig Out His Angry Message Asking Jonathan To Resign In 2014
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Insecurity Drama As Kidnapper Mistakenly Boards Vehicle Owned By One Of His Victims
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Corruption ICPC Uncovers $919,000 Kept In Secret Account By Government Officials Since 2014
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Insecurity Boko Haram: Nigeria Denied Weapons, To Remain At Terrorists’ Mercy – Lai Mohammed
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
United States of America Biden Appoints Nigerian-born Adeyemo Deputy Treasury Secretary
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Insecurity Policemen Who Should Be Fighting Bandits Carry Bags Of VIP Wives —El-Rufai
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Insecurity "He Is A Parasite"—Aisha Yesufu Blasts Buhari Over Killing Of 43 Farmers In Borno
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
News Nigerian Man Throws Four-year-old Grandson Off Apartment In Malaysia
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Business Innoson Files Suit To Stop GTBank From Going Private Until N32 Billion Judgement Debt Is Redeemed
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad