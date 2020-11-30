Drama As Kidnapper Mistakenly Boards Vehicle Owned By One Of His Victims

There was a drama at the Kwannawa motor park in the Dange-Shuni Local Government Area of Sokoto State on Sunday as a commercial driver identified one of his abductors amongst his passengers.

According to Daily Trust, the victim, a driver, was kidnapped along Kankara in Katsina State while returning from Kano about two months ago.

He reportedly spent three weeks in captivity and was released after paying an undisclosed amount of money as ransom.

"The driver was quick to identify him because the incident happened not too long ago. After identifying him, he alerted our leaders who in turn informed the nearest police outpost," one of the National Union of Road Transport Workers' members told the newspaper.

It was said that the leaders had changed the driver of the vehicle with another person after the car was loaded with passengers, and the new driver started driving the car towards Shuni town.

It was gathered that the car was blocked by the police who arrested the suspect and took him to their office.

While being interrogated, he (the suspect) was said to have admitted belonging to a gang of kidnappers who fondly called him 'Hadari' and this was later corroborated by the driver when invited for questioning.

It was said that the suspect was later transferred to the Sokoto State Police Command headquarters for further investigation.

The spokesman for the Command, Muhammad Sadiq, while confirming the incident, said the investigation was still ongoing.