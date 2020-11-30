Innoson Files Suit To Stop GTBank From Going Private Until N32 Billion Judgement Debt Is Redeemed

Joined in the suit is the Central Bank of Nigeria as the second defendant; Securities and Exchange Commission as the third defendant; and Corporate Affairs Commission as the fourth defendant.

by SaharaReporters, New York Nov 30, 2020

Innoson, an indigenous auto company owned by Innocent Chukwuma, has approached the Federal High Court in Enugu to stop what it claims as deregistration and re-registration of Guaranty Trust Bank until the bank pays the company a N32 billion judgement debt.

Joined in the suit is the Central Bank of Nigeria as the second defendant; Securities and Exchange Commission as the third defendant; and Corporate Affairs Commission as the fourth defendant.

Innoson claimed that the bank is trying to deregister as a public limited liability company to avoid paying the judgment debt awarded against it.

Innoson is therefore praying the court for an order of perpetual injunctions restraining the CAC from going private until the bank pays the outstanding judgment debt arising from disagreement on loans and importation of auto spare parts.

The auto company is also asking the court to set aside SEC's no-objection to GTB's proposal to re-register as a private limited liability company or a holding financial company, as well as set aside CBN's earlier approval of GTB's request to go private.

"An order of perpetual injunction restraining the 2nd Defendant (Central Bank of Nigeria) from granting the 1st Defendant (GTB) a financial holding company license and or final approval to operate or carry on business as a financial holding company whether in its present name or as a private limited liability company until it, the 1st Defendant(GTB ) pays the Plaintiff (Innoson Nig Ltd) the total outstanding judgement debt of N32, 875, 204, 984. 38k (Thirty Two Billion, Eight Hundred and Seventy-Five Million, Two Hundred and Four Thousand, Nine Hundred and Eighty-Four Naira, Thirty-Eight Kobo) arising from suit Nos. FHC/L/CS/603/2006 and FHC/AWK/CS/139/2012 respectively affirmed by the appellate courts in Appeal Nos. CA/1/258/2011, SC.694/2014, and CA/E/288/2013," the statement read.

The Supreme Court of Nigeria had struck out GTB's motion to set aside its earlier decision in February 2019 dismissing GTB's appeal against the Court of Appeal judgement in 2014 which was in favour of Innoson.

Following the Supreme Court ruling, the Federal High Court in Awka granted leave to Innoson to enforce and execute the judgment.

As Innoson commenced the process of executing the judgement, GTB filed a motion on notice seeking an order for staying or suspending the execution embarked upon by Innoson and sought an order to set aside the exparte order by the lower court granting Innoson leave to enforce the judgment.

Whilst refusing GTB's application and staying further proceedings, the Supreme Court further held that the order it made on March 27, 2019, in favour of Innoson was still valid, adding that all the steps taken for executions in pursuance of that order were valid.

It was reported that while Innoson was still waiting for GTB to come up with a payment plan for the Judgement debt, the bank decided to go private.

 

 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

CRIME Ondo Court Sentences Reverend Sisters’ Abductors To Death By Hanging
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Legal Court Okays Suit Compelling CBN To Account For COVID-19 Donations
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Oshiomhole Suspended As APC Chairman By Court
0 Comments
9 Months Ago
CRIME My 72-year-old Father, Brother Raped, Impregnated Me, Says Teenager
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Business Oil: Foreign Investors Exit Nigerian Bonds As Price Stays At $60
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: CBN Announces Loan Defaults To Be Settled By Deposits From Other Banks
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Money I Almost Cried When I Changed Naira To Dollars Today – Davido
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Insecurity Did Farmers Killed By B'Haram Get Military Clearance Before Resuming Farming Activities? Garba Shehu Asks During BBC Interview
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Politics Nigerians To Pay N4,000 Monthly For Solar System —Presidency
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Insecurity Insecurity: Nigerians Taunt Tinubu, Dig Out His Angry Message Asking Jonathan To Resign In 2014
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Insecurity Drama As Kidnapper Mistakenly Boards Vehicle Owned By One Of His Victims
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Corruption ICPC Uncovers $919,000 Kept In Secret Account By Government Officials Since 2014
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Insecurity Boko Haram: Nigeria Denied Weapons, To Remain At Terrorists’ Mercy – Lai Mohammed
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari's N66 Million Aso Rock Rent, N45 Million Sewerage Charges Raise Eyebrows In 2021 Budget
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
United States of America Biden Appoints Nigerian-born Adeyemo Deputy Treasury Secretary
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Insecurity Policemen Who Should Be Fighting Bandits Carry Bags Of VIP Wives —El-Rufai
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Insecurity "He Is A Parasite"—Aisha Yesufu Blasts Buhari Over Killing Of 43 Farmers In Borno
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
News Nigerian Man Throws Four-year-old Grandson Off Apartment In Malaysia
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad