Insecurity: Nigerians Taunt Tinubu, Dig Out His Angry Message Asking Jonathan To Resign In 2014

Some commentators on Twitter stated this while lamenting the rising insecurity in the country, with the latest episode being the massacre of at least 43 farmers in Zabarmari by the Boko Haram terrorists on Saturday.

by SaharaReporters, New York Nov 30, 2020

Nigerians have taunted the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu, asking when he would ask President Muhammadu Buhari to resign over the embarrassing security situation in the country, the same way he angrily requested former President Goodluck Jonathan to do same in 2014.

Recall that at various times in 2014, just months to the 2015 general elections when he was finally ousted, Jonathan had come under severe criticisms from almost every section of the country over the pervading insecurity – with Tinubu being among the most vicious attackers.

On November 5, 2014, Tinubu asked Jonathan to resign as the Nigerian president, while he was speaking in Ilorin, Kwara State, during the then formal declaration of Governor Abdulfatah Ahmed's bid for the second term in office.

The event was also attended by President Buhari, who was then an APC's presidential aspirant, and only hoping he would win the 2015 election.

Also in attendance when Tinubu spoke was the then Speaker of House of Representatives, Aminu Tambuwal, former governor of Kwara and current Ekiti State governor, Alhaji Shaaba Lafiagi and Dr Kayode Fayemi respectively, and former APC's spokesperson, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, who is now the information and culture minister.

Tinubu had said, "I saw the sea of refugees caused by the Boko Haram insurgents and the lies coming from Jonathan's administration. They have exhibited failure, lack of capacity, vision and creativity. The lies of yesterday are what they repeat today and are what they will repeat tomorrow. They are lying to you.

"They are lying about the security, toying about the security of this country. I don't have time to explain the logic of their lies. But if you control the armed forces and you are the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic, why should any part of this country be under occupation? And you give us excuses every day. In any civilized country, Jonathan should have resigned. But if he will not resign, he should wait for our broom; we will sweep him away."

SaharaReporters, New York

