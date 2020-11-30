Insecurity: Six US Tucano Aircraft Ready For Delivery, Says Nigerian Air Force

The Nigerian Air Force on Monday said the A-29 Super Tucano aircraft project expected from the United States to combat the security challenges in the country is on track, adding that six of them are now ready for delivery.

The military noted that six Nigerian pilots, along with 26 NAF engineers, technicians and logisticians were undergoing training in the US ahead of the delivery.

Another set of 35 personnel is also scheduled to join them early next year.

“The contractual agreement between the Nigerian government and the United States for the supply of 12 A-29 Super Tucano aircraft, for which payment has been made, is not in jeopardy as being insinuated.

“For the avoidance of doubts, it is necessary to state that the A-29 Super Tucano aircraft project is on track to be delivered on schedule and in accordance with the terms of the contract. Currently, six of the expected 12 aircraft have been produced and are presently being employed for conversion training of six NAF pilots who are in the US.

“Another set of 35 personnel are also scheduled to join them early next year. Also, a team from the US is currently in Kainji overseeing the construction of critical infrastructure provided in the Contract ahead of the delivery of the aircraft,” a NAF statement reads.