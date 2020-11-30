Joe Biden Appoints All-female Senior Press Team

US President-elect, Joe Biden, has named a historic all-female senior White House press staff.

The appointments were announced in a statement published on the Biden-Harris transition website on Monday.

Joe Biden

According to the statement, the appointments reflect Biden’s “continued commitment to building an administration that looks like America and is ready to deliver results for working families on day one”.

The appointees are Elizabeth Alexander, Communications Director for the First Lady; Kate Bedingfield, White House Communications Director; Ashley Etienne, Communications Director for the Vice President; Karine Jean-Pierre, Principal Deputy Press Secretary; Jen Psaki, White House Press Secretary; Symone Sanders, Senior Advisor and Chief Spokesperson for the Vice President; and Pili Tobar, Deputy White House Communications Director.

“Communicating directly and truthfully to the American people is one of the most important duties of a President, and this team will be entrusted with the tremendous responsibility of connecting the American people to the White House,” part of the statement read.

“I am proud to announce today the first senior White House communications team comprised entirely of women. These qualified, experienced communicators bring diverse perspectives to their work and a shared commitment to building this country back better.”

