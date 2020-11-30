N38billion Budgeted For Federal Roads Cannot Repair One-Quarter Of Nigeria’s Deplorable Roads – Senate

The Senate noted that the budget for federal roads was grossly inadequate, adding that nothing meaningful could be achieved in 2021 by the meagre budget.

by SaharaReporters, New York Nov 30, 2020

The Nigerian Senate has said that the N38billion proposed for the maintenance and repair of federal roads by the executive arm of the government cannot take care of one-quarter of the entire length of deplorable roads in the country.

The Senate noted that the budget for federal roads was grossly inadequate, adding that nothing meaningful could be achieved in 2021 by the meagre budget.

According to PUNCH, the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Federal Roads Maintenance Agency, Senator Gersome Bassey, stated this on Friday, explaining that the country required N400billion annually to maintain the federal roads across the country.

He said, “For the 35,000 kilometres federal roads in the country to be motorable at all times, the sum of N400billion is required every year for maintenance.”

Bassey insisted that the N38billion earmarked for maintenance of over 35,000 kilometres federal roads across the country would not give Nigerians the desired results, hence should be reviewed upward.

He said, “What the committee submitted to the Appropriation Committee in the 2021 fiscal year is the N38billion proposed for it by the executive which cannot cover up to one-quarter of the entire length of deplorable roads in the country.

“Unfortunately, despite having the power of appropriation, we cannot as a committee jerk up the sum since we are not in a position to carry out the estimation of work to be done on each of the specific portions of the road.”

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics Nigerians To Pay N4,000 Monthly For Solar System —Presidency
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Insecurity "He Is A Parasite"—Aisha Yesufu Blasts Buhari Over Killing Of 43 Farmers In Borno
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Travel Insecurity: Airlines Hike Airfares By 100% As Operating Costs Rise, Nigerians Kick
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Boko Haram Nigeria'll Not Know Peace If "Clueless" Buhari, APC Remain In Power—Junaid Mohammed
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Insecurity Donald Duke Calls Out DSS, Police, Army Over Security Lapses
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics "It's Shameful. No Security, No Economy"— Moghalu Reacts To Borno Killings
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Insecurity Drama As Kidnapper Mistakenly Boards Vehicle Owned By One Of His Victims
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics Nigerians To Pay N4,000 Monthly For Solar System —Presidency
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Insecurity Did Farmers Killed By B'Haram Get Military Clearance Before Resuming Farming Activities? Garba Shehu Asks During BBC Interview
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Insecurity "He Is A Parasite"—Aisha Yesufu Blasts Buhari Over Killing Of 43 Farmers In Borno
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Travel Insecurity: Airlines Hike Airfares By 100% As Operating Costs Rise, Nigerians Kick
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
CRIME Police Arrest Lagos Hotel Manager As Lodger Kills Friend, Flees
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Boko Haram Nigeria'll Not Know Peace If "Clueless" Buhari, APC Remain In Power—Junaid Mohammed
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Police Police Arrest Drunk Abuja Policeman In Viral Video
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Insecurity Donald Duke Calls Out DSS, Police, Army Over Security Lapses
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics "It's Shameful. No Security, No Economy"— Moghalu Reacts To Borno Killings
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Boko Haram Buhari's Attitude Emboldens B'Haram Terrorists, PDP Says
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Insecurity Hunger, Poverty Breeding Insecurity In Nigeria, Says Amaechi
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad