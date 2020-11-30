Nigerian Man Throws Four-year-old Grandson Off Apartment In Malaysia

The police in Malaysia have arrested a Nigerian man in Danau Kota, Setapak, Malaysia, after he allegedly threw his step-grandson, aged four, out of an apartment window.

According to Malay Mail, the Kuala Lumpur Criminal Investigation Department Chief, Nik Ros Azhan, preliminary investigations showed that the 42-year-old tried to rape his 24-year-old stepdaughter, who was the victim's mother.

He was, however, stopped by his wife and other stepchildren, which made him "furious".

According to Azhan, the suspect also acted "out of control" when he saw his stepchildren screaming for help.

He allegedly hit and stomped on his wife and four stepchildren before lifting his grand-stepson and throwing him out of the window of the main room.

He said the suspect's 49-year-old wife then shouted for help and rushed to get help from the neighbours and security guards to save herself and her other children.

"The suspect tried to escape by jumping out through the window and was injured. He was detained by the public and security guards at the apartment," he said.

Nik Ros Azhan said the suspect suffered injuries to his hands and some parts of the body and was taken to Kuala Lumpur Hospital (HKL) for further treatment.