Nigerians Should Call For Independent Panel To Assess Buhari's Mental, Physical Health — Ezekwesili

A former Minister of Education, Oby Ezekwesili, has called for an independent mental and physical assessment of President Muhammadu Buhari to ascertain his ability to govern the country in the face of growing security challenges.

Ezekwesili said a medical panel must be set up to assess the President, adding that the security situation in Nigeria was becoming too critical for Nigerians to sit and watch.

The former minister stated these on her official Twitter page, stressing that the state house physician cannot be trusted hence the need for an independent panel.

Her posts reads, "As an extremely concerned citizen, I hereby demand a medical panel on Buhari since we obviously cannot trust the State House Physician to provide us with accurate information. It is reasonable to demand now for citizens to have full disclosure on the state of health of Buhari.

"I think that at this stage and depth of fragility of Nigeria state, Privacy has to yield ground to our right to know as citizens, the state of health of Buhari. We really must assess the physical or mental capability of the Nigerian President to carry on the duties of his office.

"Citizens can collectively push for an independent panel to help us make the critical medical determination of the state of mind and body of our President, Buhari. The conditions of Nigeria have become too grave for us all to sit still and watch a train wreck in the making."

