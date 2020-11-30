Northern Governors Bemoan Murder Of Borno Farmers

The Northern Governors Forum has expressed shock over the killing of rice farmers in Zabarmari, Borno State by Boko Haram insurgents.

The Chairman of the forum and Governor of Plateau, Simon Lalong, made the condemnation on Sunday in Jos, in a statement by his Director of Press and Public Affairs, Makut Macham.

He said the entire country was deeply saddened over the killing of the innocent rice farmers who committed no crime and were only working hard to earn their living.

Governor Lalong said the tragic incident was a significant setback to the efforts of Nigeria to attain domestic sufficiency in rice production as well as food security.

He said the forum had consistently worked with the federal government, security agencies and local support groups to ensure that farmers were protected to enable them to carry out farming activities.

Lalong said despite the killings, the forum would not relent in its support to security agencies to deal decisively with the terrorists and other criminals.

He condoled the families of the deceased farmers as well as the people and government of Borno State over the unfortunate incident.