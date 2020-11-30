Police Arrest Lagos Hotel Manager As Lodger Kills Friend, Flees

The Lagos State Police Command has arrested a hotel manager, Grace Olobia, after the strangled body of a lodger, Chinedu Hillary, who was allegedly killed by his friend, was found in the room.

According to a police report made available to SaharaReporters, the incident occurred around 11 pm last week Thursday, at the Hellios Hotel at Adenle Street, Okunola, in the Egbeda area of the state.

The matter was reported at the Gowon Estate Police Station in the area.

It was learnt that the two friends had lodged in the room, before 33-year-old Hillary was found dead the following morning on his bed, with bloodstains in his mouth, while the other person, whose name had yet to be ascertained, had disappeared into thin air.

The police detectives visited the scene, taking photographs as evidence, while the corpse had been deposited at Mainland General Hospital, Yaba, for an autopsy.

The police report partly reads, “One Grace Olobia, the manager of Hellios Hotel, Adenle Street, reported that one Chinedu Hillary who lived at Mafoluku, Oshodi, was found dead at his lodged room.

“Photographs taken, foul play suspected; the corpse has been removed and deposited at the Mainland General Hospital, Yaba for autopsy, while the manager of the hotel arrested. The case has been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department, Yaba, for further interrogation.”

The Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, SP Muyiwa Adejobi, said, “One left, after which the lifeless body of his friend was found on the bed in the room, with bloodstains in his mouth.

“The manager of the hotel had been arrested for negligence and not keeping proper lodgers’ records. We are still on the matter. The friend of the deceased is at large.”