Senate Minority Caucus Reacts To #ZarbarmariMassacre, Says It's Embarrassing To Nigeria

A statement signed by the minority leader, Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe, described the mass murder as a harvest season that has now been turned into mourning season.

by SaharaReporters, New York Nov 30, 2020

The Senate Minority Caucus has condemned the gruesome killing of farmers in Borno State by Boko Haram.

"We are horrified that our people, particularly the farmers who are toiling tirelessly to sustain the nation's food security, has always become the target of the insurgents," the statement read. "This is so horrendous and mind wrenching, and of course the unmindful slaughter of our people in such a dastardly manner is becoming way too many."

The statement added, "It is embarrassing to the country and calls to question the government's strategy and capacity to tame the rising wave of insurgency and banditry ravaging a large swath of our dear nation, particularly the northern region."

The senators advised President Muhammadu Buhari to show more commitment and sincerity in securing Nigerians who are being terrorised by Boko Haram, kidnappers and other criminal groups across the country.

