Three Dead, Houses Razed As Cult Members Clash In Delta State

Three persons have been killed and no fewer than four houses razed in a suspected clash between two cult groups in Ughelli North Local Government Area of Delta State.

Residents accused the Delta State Police Command and the leaders of the area of folding their arms while the cults Aye and Mafia engaged in a battle of supremacy on Sunday.

In another fighting at Oghenevweta and Oseri areas of Ekuigbo community, two persons were allegedly killed as the cultists battled on Sunday night and Monday morning.

Both clashes occurred less than a week after a related incident between Aye and Aro Baggers cultists resulted in the death of eight persons in one week.

One of the victims, Oghenero Oke, also known as the Last Card, who is allegedly a member of the Mafia confraternity, was killed around Oteri Old Road in Oteri community, Ughelli by a resident of the community identified as Eloho, while two others sustained gunshot wounds.

A security source from the Ughelli Police Area Command told SaharaReporters that the victim had an altercation with Eloho who was having an intimate relationship with his elder sister.

"Angered by the death of the victim, his friends stormed the family house and shop of Eloho's parent who pulled the trigger and burnt it down," the source, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said. "The prime suspect and his gang members have since fled the community immediately news of Oghenero's death filtered into the community."

President General of Oteri community, Efe Odibo, described the incident as unfortunate and uncalled for.

"While we condemn the loss and destruction of properties, the Oteri community has decided to impose a one-week curfew starting from Monday between the hours of 8 pm to 6 am," he said.

"A combined team of security personnel made up of the army, police and local vigilante operatives will be on the ground to effect the curfew, and if anyone is caught flouting the order, such a person would be made to face the wrath of the law."