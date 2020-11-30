Three Dead, Houses Razed As Cult Members Clash In Delta State

Residents accused the Delta State Police Command and the leaders of the area of folding their arms while the cults Aye and Mafia engaged in a battle of supremacy on Sunday.

by SaharaReporters, New York Nov 30, 2020

Three persons have been killed and no fewer than four houses razed in a suspected clash between two cult groups in Ughelli North Local Government Area of Delta State.

Residents accused the Delta State Police Command and the leaders of the area of folding their arms while the cults Aye and Mafia engaged in a battle of supremacy on Sunday.

Vanguard

In another fighting at Oghenevweta and Oseri areas of Ekuigbo community, two persons were allegedly killed as the cultists battled on Sunday night and Monday morning. 

Both clashes occurred less than a week after a related incident between Aye and Aro Baggers cultists resulted in the death of eight persons in one week.

One of the victims, Oghenero Oke, also known as the Last Card, who is allegedly a member of the Mafia confraternity, was killed around Oteri Old Road in Oteri community, Ughelli by a resident of the community identified as Eloho, while two others sustained gunshot wounds.

A security source from the Ughelli Police Area Command told SaharaReporters that the victim had an altercation with Eloho who was having an intimate relationship with his elder sister.

"Angered by the death of the victim, his friends stormed the family house and shop of Eloho's parent who pulled the trigger and burnt it down," the source, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said. "The prime suspect and his gang members have since fled the community immediately news of Oghenero's death filtered into the community."

President General of Oteri community, Efe Odibo, described the incident as unfortunate and uncalled for.

"While we condemn the loss and destruction of properties, the Oteri community has decided to impose a one-week curfew starting from Monday between the hours of 8 pm to 6 am," he said. 

"A combined team of security personnel made up of the army, police and local vigilante operatives will be on the ground to effect the curfew, and if anyone is caught flouting the order, such a person would be made to face the wrath of the law."

 

 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Money I Almost Cried When I Changed Naira To Dollars Today – Davido
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Insecurity Did Farmers Killed By B'Haram Get Military Clearance Before Resuming Farming Activities? Garba Shehu Asks During BBC Interview
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Politics Nigerians To Pay N4,000 Monthly For Solar System —Presidency
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Insecurity Insecurity: Nigerians Taunt Tinubu, Dig Out His Angry Message Asking Jonathan To Resign In 2014
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Insecurity Drama As Kidnapper Mistakenly Boards Vehicle Owned By One Of His Victims
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Corruption ICPC Uncovers $919,000 Kept In Secret Account By Government Officials Since 2014
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Money I Almost Cried When I Changed Naira To Dollars Today – Davido
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Insecurity Did Farmers Killed By B'Haram Get Military Clearance Before Resuming Farming Activities? Garba Shehu Asks During BBC Interview
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Politics Nigerians To Pay N4,000 Monthly For Solar System —Presidency
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Insecurity Insecurity: Nigerians Taunt Tinubu, Dig Out His Angry Message Asking Jonathan To Resign In 2014
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Insecurity Drama As Kidnapper Mistakenly Boards Vehicle Owned By One Of His Victims
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Corruption ICPC Uncovers $919,000 Kept In Secret Account By Government Officials Since 2014
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Insecurity Boko Haram: Nigeria Denied Weapons, To Remain At Terrorists’ Mercy – Lai Mohammed
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari's N66 Million Aso Rock Rent, N45 Million Sewerage Charges Raise Eyebrows In 2021 Budget
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
United States of America Biden Appoints Nigerian-born Adeyemo Deputy Treasury Secretary
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Insecurity Policemen Who Should Be Fighting Bandits Carry Bags Of VIP Wives —El-Rufai
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Insecurity "He Is A Parasite"—Aisha Yesufu Blasts Buhari Over Killing Of 43 Farmers In Borno
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
News Nigerian Man Throws Four-year-old Grandson Off Apartment In Malaysia
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad