Zabarmari: Gbajabiamila Calls For More Military Action, Budgetary Allocations To Armed Forces

The Speaker, who kept mum on the nationwide outcry for the change of the redundant service chiefs, noted in usual rhetoric that his “heart goes out to the families” of over 43 farmers in Borno State who were murdered by the Boko Haram terrorists on Saturday.

by SaharaReporters, New York Nov 30, 2020

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, on Sunday said the legislature would support the Nigerian armed forces with budgetary allocations in the wake of the killings and insecurity in the country, even though the military has not justified previous funds.

Femi Gbajabiamila

He said, “This incident is one too many for us as a country. Here were innocent citizens looking for their daily bread to cater for their families. But they were murdered in a most gruesome manner.

“Their lives should not go in vain. This should call for more action from our military. As a House, we are ever ready to give them all the necessary support, especially through budgetary allocation, to deal decisively with the insurgents. My heart goes out to the families of the murdered farmers.”

The military chiefs have come under severe criticisms after the United Nations confirmed that up to 110 persons were killed in Zabarmari on Saturday.

The attack on a rice farm near Zabarmari, about 20 kilometres from Maiduguri, sparked nationwide outrage, as Nigerians lambasted President Muhammadu Buhari for turning deaf ears and retaining the long redundant and inefficient heads of the country’s military.

SaharaReporters, New York

