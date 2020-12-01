African Action Congress Kicks Against Baseless Prosecution Of Sowore

The African Action Congress has expressed its dissatisfaction with the trumped-up charges and trial of its national chairman, Omoyele Sowore, and another associate, Olawale Adebayo, by the Nigerian government.

AAC on Tuesday expressed disappointment with the bogus charges and persecution of the duo by the government for demanding good governance.

The party warned that it would embark on solidarity march to the Federal High Court in Abuja while demanding that all baseless charges against Sowore and Adebayo be dropped.

Reacting to the party's tweets, a Twitter user @jharmo tweeted, "Sowore will appear at the Federal High Court Abuja on Dec 10 and 11. The @MBuhari regime has been using the judiciary to adjourn every sitting because they have no case to prove. We must storm the court in solidarity as protest is not a crime. Enough is Enough.

"Imprisoned for more than four months, under city arrest for more than 11 months, denied access to the family for more than 15 months, all for calling a peaceful protest! @YeleSowore must not spend another Christmas without access to his family. Drop all charges against him."

Another Twitter user, @ValentineOjo5, wrote that "The court should stop adjourning a case that has no legal backing. Let us hear the verdict now, or nobody goes home for Christmas. You can't be giving Boko Haram Amnesty, Paying Bandits while peaceful protesters are being detained illegally."

"The strategy of this government is to keep him still 2023 election before he is released because they don't want him to disrupt their evil agenda towards this country. APC and PDP are afraid of this guy!" @MineUyi tweeted.