Buhari Appoints New Director-General For NAPTIP

The new appointment was contained in a statement by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, titled, ‘President Buhari appoints Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim as Director-General, NAPTIP’.

by Saharareporters, New York Dec 01, 2020

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday appointed Mrs Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim as the new Director-General of the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons.

She replaces Mrs Julie Okah-Donli.


It read, “President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim as the new Director-General of the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons.

“A holder of BSc (Sociology), Masters of Arts (Management) and Masters of Business Administration (MBA) degrees, Mrs Sulaiman-Ibrahim hails from Nasarawa State.

“Until her new appointment, she was a member of the Nasarawa State Economic Advisory Council as well as Special Adviser on Strategic Communication to the Minister of State for Education.”

No mention was made of Okah-Donli in the statement.

Only last month, the former DG was appointed the chairman of the Board of Trustees of the United Nations Voluntary Trust Fund for Victims of Trafficking in Persons.

Saharareporters, New York

