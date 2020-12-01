Delta To Hold Council Election March 6

The Delta State Independent Electoral Commission has fixed the local government election for March 6, 2021.

Announcing on Tuesday during a meeting with leaders of political parties and stakeholders in Asaba, the DSIEC Chairman, Michal Ogbodu, disclosed that the elections would hold in the new 34 wards created by the commission, thereby bringing the total wards to 500.

The commission’s notice of election displayed during the meeting reads, “The approved candidates sponsored by the registered political parties should collect appropriate nomination forms from the office of the Delta State Independent Electoral Commission headquarters, between the hours of 8 and 4 p.m. from Tuesday, 2nd February 2021 to Wednesday, 3rd February 2021.

“Nomination forms duly completed as required in the above law must be returned to the commission’s headquarters not later than 4pm on Friday, 5th February 2021.”

The commission chairman, however, warned politicians and political parties to play the game according to its rules and regulations.