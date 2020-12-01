Insecurity: Again, Senate Asks Buhari To Fire Service Chiefs

The Nigerian Senate has again called on President Muhamadu Buhari to sack all Service Chiefs due to their failure to ensure adequate security in the country.



The resolution of the senate was a sequel to a motion sponsored by Kashim Shettima, Senator representing Borno Central.





Shettima drew the attention of senators to the killing of over 45 farmers at Kwashabe village, about 20 kilometres north of Maiduguri, Borno’s capital.



The upper legislative chamber also asked the Nigerian government to equip the troops with modern weapons.



Chief of Defence Staff, General Abayomi Olonisakin; Chief of Army Staff, General Tukur Buratai; Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar and Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Marshal Ibok- Ete Ibas are all overdue for retirement, critics of the government say.



Despite calls for their sack, President Buhari has kept them in office.

