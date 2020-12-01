Lagos Assembly To Probe Alimosho Council Boss, Others Over Alleged Multi-million Naira Fraud

In the invitation letter signed by the Acting Clerk of the House, ATB Ottun, the chairman was asked to come along with one Alhaji Abdulahi Enilolobo, and other key functionaries of the local government as well as some documents.

by SaharaReporters, New York Dec 01, 2020

The Lagos State House of Assembly has invited the Chairman of Alimosho Local Government Area, Jelili Sulaimon, for questioning over alleged corruption, conversion of public properties and others.

The letter read, “I am directed to draw your attention to a petition forwarded to the House by Legalmetrics Attorneys dated 16th November 2020 on the above subject (copy attached) and to invite you to a meeting with the Committee on Public Accounts (Local) on Wednesday, 2nd December 2020 at the conference room, 5th floor, members’ wing, Assembly Complex, Alausa, Ikeja by 11.00 am.

“You are kindly requested to come along with Alhaji Abdulahi Enilolobo, other key functionaries of the local Government and document(s) (if any) to have fruitful deliberation on the matter.”

SaharaReporters, New York

