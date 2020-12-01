Lagos Judicial Panel Knocks Police For Adopting Delay Tactics To Frustrate Cases

The judicial panel investigating police brutality and human rights violation in Lagos is exasperated by the delaying tactics of the police in the ongoing cases.



Head of the panel, Justice Doris Okuwobi, a former judge, said the panel could no longer move at the pace of police as unnecessary adjournment could frustrate the work of the panel.





Okuwobi faulted the police for applying for another adjournment in the case of Ekekwe Ndukwe, a business who informed the panel that the police allegedly broke his spine when he was thrown off a two-story house.



She said the police should expedite actions in all petitions for the panel to be able to deliver within the stipulated time.



"We could not move ahead because of you. We have an assignment with a defined date. We can't continue like this," she said.



"This is what transpires in a normal court," she added, pointing out that such delaying tactics would not work with the panel.



The police representative pleaded for more time to invite witnesses, but Okuwobi warned that the panel could close the cases and give judgment if the police fail to meet up with the schedules.