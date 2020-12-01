Zabarmari: Killing Of Over 43 Farmers Was Retaliation, Boko Haram Says In New Video

by Saharareporters, New York Dec 01, 2020

As the country continues to grieve over at least 43 rice farmers beheaded by the Boko Haram terrorists last Saturday in Zabarmari area of Borno State, a factional leader of the sect, Abubakar Shekau, has appeared in a new video claiming responsibility for the attack.

Shekau, whom the military claimed to have killed many times in recent years, breeds the Jama’atu Ahlussunnah Lidda’awati Wal Jihad faction of the insurgents.

HumAngle
In the three minutes and 37-second video, a masked Boko Haram leader accused the farmers of arresting one of its members and handing him over to the Nigerian military.

The Boko Haram warlord was seen in the video saying, “You think you can nab our brother and hand him to soldiers and live in peace. You think Allah will forget what you have done to our brother.

“The third message is on those who notoriously nab our brethren and hand them to the military or give them a clue on us. You should know that, unless you repent, what happened to your people is awaiting you.”

Since the Saturday incident, Nigerians have strongly condemned the killings, calls to President Muhammadu Buhari to rejig the country’s security architecture and change the military chiefs, who are believed to be bereft of fresh ideas.

On Sunday, 43 victims of the massacre were given a mass burial led by the state governor, Prof Babagana Zulum.

