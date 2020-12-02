Be More Dedicated To Your Job, Police Urge 1,070 Promoted Personnel

According to a statement from the police’s Spokesperson, ASP Muhammad Sadiq, those promoted comprised of 566 Inspectors, 313 Sergeants, and 195 Corporals.

by SaharaReporters, New York Dec 02, 2020

The Sokoto State Commissioner of Police, Ibrahim Kaoje, has urged the 1,070 newly promoted policemen in the state to curb crimes in the state and carry out their new responsibilities with more dedication.

According to a statement from the police’s Spokesperson, ASP Muhammad Sadiq, those promoted comprised of 566 Inspectors, 313 Sergeants, and 195 Corporals. 

“The event trails the recent promotion of 82,779 personnel of the Nigeria Police Force by the Inspector General of Police, Muhammad Adamu. 

“The Commissioner of Police, on behalf of the IGP, congratulated those promoted and urged them to utilise their elevation effectively. He charged them to see their promotion as a mark of additional responsibilities. He enjoined them to carry out their duties professionally and diligently to curb crimes and other emerging security challenges in the state.” 

In a related development, the CP earlier received the State Director of Department of State Service, Mr Sani Muhammad, on a visit to foster cooperation, understanding and synergy with the police command. 

The commissioner reassured the command’s commitment to effectively synergise with the DSS for effective service delivery in the state. See Also Police Police Service Commission Approves Recruitment Of 925 "Illegally Enrolled" As Constables 0 Comments 2 Hours Ago

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Corruption Maina Will Be Extradited To Nigeria Soon —Police
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
#EndSARS Judicial Panel Orders Arrest Of Ex-DPO Carol Afegbai Over Killing Of UNIBEN Student
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Police How Hunters Helped Police Arrest 38 Suspected Kidnappers In Adamawa—Police Commissioner
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Police Police Service Commission Approves Recruitment Of 925 "Illegally Enrolled" As Constables
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Human Rights "My Son Was Killed By Policemen In My Presence" – Woman Petitions NHRC
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: DSS Arrests Lagos-based Lawyer During 'One Man Protest' In Abuja
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

News Buhari Appoints New Director-General For NAPTIP
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Military "Absolute Nonsense"—Nigerians Knock Army Over General Adeniyi's Demotion
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Boko Haram Zabarmari: Killing Of Over 43 Farmers Was Retaliation, Boko Haram Says In New Video
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Travel Insecurity: Airlines Hike Airfares By 100% As Operating Costs Rise, Nigerians Kick
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
CRIME Nigerian Man Convicted Of Murder After Stabbing Hotel Worker Six Times In UK Over Second-hand Gucci Bag
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics "Expect EFCC Invitation, Freezing Of Account"—Fayose Tells Lawmakers Who Summoned Buhari Over Insecurity
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Insecurity Zabarmari: It Hurts That B’Haram Addressed Nigerians While Buhari Hasn’t – Aisha Yesufu
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Corruption Maina Will Be Extradited To Nigeria Soon —Police
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Insecurity Farooq Kperogi To Government: Military Not Safe From Boko Haram, How Can They Give Clearance To Farmers?
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
#EndSARS CBN Begs Court Not To Unfreeze #EndSARS Campaigners' Accounts
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
News Sex Worker Sells Four-Month-Old Baby For N300,000 In Katsina
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
#EndSARS Judicial Panel Orders Arrest Of Ex-DPO Carol Afegbai Over Killing Of UNIBEN Student
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad