Be More Dedicated To Your Job, Police Urge 1,070 Promoted Personnel

The Sokoto State Commissioner of Police, Ibrahim Kaoje, has urged the 1,070 newly promoted policemen in the state to curb crimes in the state and carry out their new responsibilities with more dedication.

According to a statement from the police’s Spokesperson, ASP Muhammad Sadiq, those promoted comprised of 566 Inspectors, 313 Sergeants, and 195 Corporals.

“The event trails the recent promotion of 82,779 personnel of the Nigeria Police Force by the Inspector General of Police, Muhammad Adamu.

“The Commissioner of Police, on behalf of the IGP, congratulated those promoted and urged them to utilise their elevation effectively. He charged them to see their promotion as a mark of additional responsibilities. He enjoined them to carry out their duties professionally and diligently to curb crimes and other emerging security challenges in the state.”

In a related development, the CP earlier received the State Director of Department of State Service, Mr Sani Muhammad, on a visit to foster cooperation, understanding and synergy with the police command.

The commissioner reassured the command's commitment to effectively synergise with the DSS for effective service delivery in the state.