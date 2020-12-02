BREAKING: Lagos-based Lawyer, Omirhobo Regains Freedom After Eight-Hour Detention For Protesting Against Insecurity

A Lagos State-based human rights lawyer and activist, Malcolm Omirhobo, who was arrested by the operatives of the Department of State Services at the Presidential Villa gate on Wednesday in Abuja has been released.

The lawyer, upon his arrest by the secret police, was handed over to the Nigerian police at the Supreme Court where he was asked to write a statement.

Malcolm Omirhobo addressing journalists

He was later taken to the Special Investigation Branch of the Federal Capital Territory Police Command where he was made to write another statement.

He was released at about 6:20 pm to some of his associates and lawyers, including Chidel Onuarah, Chidi Onwuekweikpe, Seprebofa Oyeghe, Uchenna Ezendu and Lord Lugard Simon who thronged the police command in solidarity.

Omirhobo, who spoke to SaharaReporters, condemned and described the action of the overzealous DSS operatives as undemocratic and uncivilised.

He said he would approach the court to interpret his rights to enable him to enter the Presidential Villa without any form of molestation from the security agents.

He explained that it was part of his fundamental rights to protest at the seat of power, so far he remained peaceful.

The activist said, "They asked me to write a statement at Supreme Court police station, and they took me to the Commissioner of Police, and they asked me to write another statement. They studied it, and at the end of the day, they saw that I was qualified to be released."

SaharaReporters had reported the "one-man protest" by the activist aimed at getting President Muhammadu Buhari to put an end to what he described as genocide against Nigerians, especially in the North-East.



The lawyer, who was clad in a white T.Shirt with an inscription "Stop the Genocide", lamented the killing of over 43 Nigerians who were working to promote the Federal Government's rice sufficiency policy, but they were left unprotected and allowed to be gruesomely killed by members of the Boko Haram.