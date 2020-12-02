Car Owners Will Pay About N250,000 For Autogas Conversion, Sylva Contradicts Kyari

Kyari had on Tuesday said one million cars would be powered by autogas free of charge.

by SaharaReporters, New York Dec 02, 2020

Car owners will pay about N250,000 to have their vehicles converted to run on gas, contrary to information earlier given by the Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, Mele Kyari.

Kyari had on Tuesday said one million cars would be powered by autogas free of charge.

Timipre Sylva,

Speaking on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily programme on Wednesday, Justice Derefaka, Technical Adviser, Gas Business and Policy Implementation to the Minister of State for Petroleum, Timipre Sylva, explained that vehicle owners would have different payment plans to convert their cars to autogas.

“The conversion of your vehicle is not something that will take three weeks or seven days; it will take you around seven to eight hours because they [technicians] need to make a diagnosis of your vehicle to see if it is fit for conversion. After that, they will test for roadworthiness and then proceed.”

When asked who bears the cost for the conversion of the vehicles, Derefaka said, “Who owns the car? The owner of the car basically will decide to say I want to run on autogas or CNG or LNG. As the honourable minister had mentioned before, conversion has basic strands. You can partner with your bank, and the bank will now agree with the conversion centre to convert your vehicle, not for free entirely.

“The installer will now put some form of mechanism that each time you buy the gas, a certain amount will be deducted to pay for the conversion kit. Some people will say it is too expensive, but I don’t think it is because, within a period of five to seven months, you’ve already paid off the cost.”
 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics "Expect EFCC Invitation, Freezing Of Account"—Fayose Tells Lawmakers Who Summoned Buhari Over Insecurity
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Insecurity Zabarmari: It Hurts That B’Haram Addressed Nigerians While Buhari Hasn’t – Aisha Yesufu
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Corruption Maina Will Be Extradited To Nigeria Soon —Police
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari's N66 Million Aso Rock Rent, N45 Million Sewerage Charges Raise Eyebrows In 2021 Budget
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Insecurity In Civilised Nations, Leaders Who Fail Spectacularly To Provide Security Will Resign—Northern Elders
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Reps To Summon Buhari Over Borno Killings
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

News Buhari Appoints New Director-General For NAPTIP
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Military "Absolute Nonsense"—Nigerians Knock Army Over General Adeniyi's Demotion
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Boko Haram Zabarmari: Killing Of Over 43 Farmers Was Retaliation, Boko Haram Says In New Video
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Travel Insecurity: Airlines Hike Airfares By 100% As Operating Costs Rise, Nigerians Kick
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
CRIME Nigerian Man Convicted Of Murder After Stabbing Hotel Worker Six Times In UK Over Second-hand Gucci Bag
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics "Expect EFCC Invitation, Freezing Of Account"—Fayose Tells Lawmakers Who Summoned Buhari Over Insecurity
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Insecurity Zabarmari: It Hurts That B’Haram Addressed Nigerians While Buhari Hasn’t – Aisha Yesufu
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Corruption Maina Will Be Extradited To Nigeria Soon —Police
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Insecurity Farooq Kperogi To Government: Military Not Safe From Boko Haram, How Can They Give Clearance To Farmers?
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
#EndSARS CBN Begs Court Not To Unfreeze #EndSARS Campaigners' Accounts
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
News Sex Worker Sells Four-Month-Old Baby For N300,000 In Katsina
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
#EndSARS Judicial Panel Orders Arrest Of Ex-DPO Carol Afegbai Over Killing Of UNIBEN Student
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad