"Expect EFCC Invitation, Freezing Of Account"—Fayose Tells Lawmakers Who Summoned Buhari Over Insecurity

by SaharaReporters, New York Dec 02, 2020

A former Governor of Ekiti State, Ayo Fayose, says members of the House of Representatives who asked President Muhammadu Buhari to appear before the House should expect to be harassed by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.

"I will be surprised if the President honours the House of Reps' invitation," Fayose tweeted on Tuesday. "The National Assembly that is supposed to represent the people should know by now that in the eyes of this President, they only exist on paper because they are mere toothless bulldogs.

Gov. Ayodele Fayose

"Some of those Rep members should expect an EFCC invitation, freezing of their accounts or arrest for plotting to bring down the legitimate government of the President. I warned." 

The farmers were attacked in Zabarmari area of Borno State by suspected members of Boko Haram, an Islamic terror organization.

The decision to summon the President followed a motion by members of the House from Borno who insisted that Buhari had to address them at the plenary.

SaharaReporters, New York

